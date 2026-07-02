‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ star Lola Tung joins Connor Storrie for A24 film — Everything we know so far

Lola Tung has booked her next major project, and she's set to share the screen with an impressive lineup of rising stars

Lola Tung is keeping her schedule packed. The breakout star of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has officially signed on for ‘Please’, the upcoming A24 feature from writer-director Halina Reijn. The casting news was first reported by Deadline, though details about the movie are still being kept tightly under wraps. As of now, almost everything about ‘Please’ remains a mystery. The filmmakers have not revealed what the story is about, and Tung's role has not been disclosed either, putting her in the same boat as the rest of the cast. While fans may not know who she is playing just yet, they do know she will be sharing the screen with an impressive lineup of rising stars and established talent.

Tung joins singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, Tom Burke, ‘Heated Rivalry’ breakout Connor Storrie, and David Jonsson, all of whom were previously announced for the project. With so much being hidden, the casting announcements themselves have become the biggest source of excitement. Reijn will write and direct the movie, continuing her creative partnership with producer David Hinojosa. The pair is producing the film through Reijn's Man Up Film banner, while A24 is backing the project as both producer and financier. Zach Nutman has also joined the production as an executive producer. Meanwhile, Tung first became a familiar face after starring as Isabel “Belly” Conklin in Amazon Prime Video's hit coming-of-age romance ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’.

Lola Tung (L) and Christopher Briney (R) posing for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie promo (Image Source: Instagram | @thesummeriturnedpretty)

The adaptation of Jenny Han's bestselling novels turned Tung into one of television's rising young stars and introduced her to audiences around the world. Tung is currently filming the feature-length continuation of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’, which is expected to wrap up Belly's story. Production is underway in Wilmington, North Carolina, where much of the original series was also filmed. At this point, Amazon has not announced an official release date for the movie. Industry expectations suggest the film could arrive sometime during the summer of 2027, but the timeline has not been confirmed by the studio.

Lola Tung in a still from 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (Image Source: Instagram | @thesummeriturnedpretty)

Earlier this year, Tung appeared opposite Lili Reinhart in ‘Forbidden Fruits’, which premiered on March 27. She also starred in ‘Chasing Summer’, directed by Josephine Decker, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. And there is even more on the horizon. She is also attached to ‘The Young People’, an upcoming horror film directed by Osgood Perkins. The film features a star-studded cast that includes Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman and Nico Parker. As for ‘Please’, there is still plenty left to learn. No release date has been announced, and A24 has yet to reveal what the movie is actually about. For now, though, the filmmakers are keeping the details under wraps.