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Jason Statham reunites with Guy Ritchie for new Netflix revenge thriller

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie’s new film returns to familiar territory, with Netflix backing a story that takes their partnership back to its roots.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Guy Ritchie (L) attends the global premiere of ‘MobLand’ on March 27, 2025, and Jason Statham (R) attends the premiere of ‘The Gentlemen’ on March 5, 2024, in London, England (Image Source: Getty Images |(L) Joe Maher; (R) Jeff Spicer)
Guy Ritchie (L) attends the global premiere of ‘MobLand’ on March 27, 2025, and Jason Statham (R) attends the premiere of ‘The Gentlemen’ on March 5, 2024, in London, England (Image Source: Getty Images |(L) Joe Maher; (R) Jeff Spicer)

London’s criminal underworld is familiar territory for Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie. The director gave Statham his first film role in 1998’s ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,’ beginning a partnership that has since taken them through crime films, revenge stories and a spy caper. Now, they are lining up their seventh movie together. Netflix has announced the reunion, with Ritchie returning as writer and director and Statham set to star.

The film titled ‘Dogfight,’ is described by Netflix as a “stylish revenge actioner set in the London criminal underworld.” According to the streamer's announcement, production will begin in early 2027, with filming taking place in the UK. A release date has not been announced. Further story details also remain undisclosed, including whom Statham will play and what sets the revenge plot in motion.

A still from Guy Ritchie’s spy action film ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ featuring Josh Hartnett, Jason Statham, and Aubrey Plaza (Image Source: Miramax)

Both men will also produce the film. They are joined by Ivan Atkinson, Ritchie’s partner at Toff Guy Films, and John Friedberg of Black Bear. The production companies are Black Bear, Toff Guy Films and Statham’s Punch Palace. Black Bear has also worked on other Ritchie projects, including ‘In the Grey’ and ‘Wife & Dog,’ making this another collaboration with the director, in addition to his reunion with Statham.

Their history together stretches back nearly three decades. After ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,’ they reunited for ‘Snatch’ in 2000 and ‘Revolver’ in 2005. They later returned with ‘Wrath of Man’ in 2021, followed by ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ in 2023. That run has moved between London crime stories and action films with settings further afield, while ‘Dogfight’ brings their partnership back to the city where it began.

Before ‘Dogfight,’ there is also ‘Viva La Madness,’ their sixth collaboration. The film adapts J.J. Connolly’s novel of the same name, with Connolly co-writing the screenplay alongside Ritchie. The book follows his debut novel, ‘Layer Cake,’ which Matthew Vaughn previously adapted for the screen. Principal photography on ‘Viva La Madness’ wrapped earlier this year, with Black Bear distributing in North America and Amazon MGM Studios handling most international territories.

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