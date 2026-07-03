'Elle' Season 1 honors late 'Dawson’s Creek' star with special tribute following his final TV performance

Just before the end credits of Episode 3, ‘Elle’ paid tribute to a much-loved actor

Prime Video's ‘Elle’ paused for a heartfelt moment during its first season to remember one of its cast members. The ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel paid a special tribute to the late James Van Der Beek, whose appearance in the series marked the final television performance of his career. The actor passed away at the age of 48 in February after battling colorectal cancer. His death came several months before ‘Elle’ made its debut on Prime Video in July, meaning audiences only got to see his work on the show after he was gone. The tribute appears during the show's third episode, titled 'You're Not the Girl I Thought You Were.' Just before the end credits of the episode begin, the screen goes dark and displays a simple message: “In loving memory of James Van Der Beek.”

A still of James Van Der Beek as Dean Wilson from 'Elle' Season 1 (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Kimberley French)

Van Der Beek stepped into the role of Dean Wilson, the superintendent of the local school district. His character was also campaigning to become mayor, presenting himself as a respected public figure. However, as the season progresses, it becomes clear that there is much more to his polished public image. Dean Wilson develops a friendship with Eva Woods, played by June Diane Raphael, who agrees to help with his mayoral campaign. But things eventually take a very different turn. Spoiler alert: By the latter part of the season, Lexi Minetree's Elle Woods uncovers a scheme involving Dean Wilson and Principal Anderson, played by Matt Oberg. Their secret extortion operation is exposed, and the investigation ultimately leads to Wilson's arrest before the season comes to a close.

A still from 'Elle' Season 1 featuring June Diane Raphael as Eva Woods and James Van Der Beek as Dean Wilson (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Kimberley French)

For many fans, Van Der Beek will always be linked to his breakout role in ‘Dawson's Creek’, where he played the aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery. The teen drama turned him into one of television's most recognizable faces in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Following news of his passing earlier this year, tributes poured in from colleagues and friends who had worked alongside him. Among them was Reese Witherspoon, who serves as an executive producer on ‘Elle’.

A still of Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in 'Elle' (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Gabrielle Policano)

Shortly after Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, announced his death in February, Witherspoon shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story remembering her late colleague. “Devastated to hear about James Van Der Beek,” she wrote. “What an extraordinary, talented man who also showed great kindness and grace in every action. Praying all the angels watch over his family during this difficult time.” Meanwhile, ‘Elle’ introduces a younger version of the iconic Elle Woods and delves into what her life was like before audiences met her in the original ‘Legally Blonde’ films. Starring Lexi Minetree in the lead role, the series follows Elle during her high school years.