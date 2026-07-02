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‘Project Hail Mary’ is finally heading to Prime Video and here’s when you can watch Ryan Gosling’s hit at home

The global phenomenon ‘Project Hail Mary’ is finally on its way from theaters to the streamer this week.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Ryan Gosling in 'Project Hail Mary' (Cover Image Source: Amazon Content Services | Photo by Jonathan Olley)
Ryan Gosling in 'Project Hail Mary' (Cover Image Source: Amazon Content Services | Photo by Jonathan Olley)

The wait is over for fans waiting for ‘Project Hail Mary’ to be released on an OTT (Over-the-top) platform. The Amazon MGM Studios hit is all set to premiere on Friday, July 3, on Prime Video. After a 105-day theatrical window, the Ryan Gosling-starrer is finally making its way to the streamer. The film’s story centers on a middle school science teacher (played by Ryan Gosling). It gets exciting when he is enlisted by the U.S. Government to go on an outer space mission. Along with him, the film also features Sandra Huller in the lead role.

A still from the film (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Project Hail Mary)
A still from ‘Project Hail Mary’ featuring Ryan Gosling (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Project Hail Mary)

After premiering in theaters on March 20, the film adaptation grossed over $683 million worldwide, making it the third-largest global hit of 2026. ‘Project Hail Mary’ was produced by Amy Pascal, Ryan Gosling, Rachel O’Connor, Lord Miller, Weir, and Aditya Sood, and adapted by Drew Goddard. On July 1, the film’s social media broke the news with the announcement. The caption reads, “The mission comes home. #ProjectHailMary begins streaming on Prime Video this Friday.” The video posted with the announcement dramatically starts with the “We can go home” scene.

Rocky- Project Hail Mary
A still from 'Project Hail Mary' featuring Rocky (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Project Hail Mary)

The official synopsis reads, “Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: to solve the riddle of the mysterious substance that is causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.” Since its theatrical release, the film has quickly gained popularity for its visual effects and the distinctive design of its alien character, Rocky. Just one more day to go; after that, fans can stream ‘Project Hail Mary’ on Prime Video.​

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