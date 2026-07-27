Pamela Anderson addresses possible ‘Baywatch’ reboot return: ‘If my kids were…’

Fox reboot moves forward with returning original stars, while fans wonder if C.J. Parker is returning to the new series.

Pamela Anderson has addressed whether she could return as C.J. Parker in Fox’s upcoming 'Baywatch' reboot. The actress played the lifeguard from 1992 to 1997 and later appeared in the 2017 movie. However, she said nobody involved with the new series has contacted her about taking part. Anderson also revealed that her sons had previously been approached about producing the reboot, but those talks did not move forward. “If my kids were involved, I probably would have listened to them,” Anderson told Deadline in an interview. Even so, she confirmed that she is not planning to return to the franchise. “But I have no plans of going back to Baywatch,” she said after explaining that no one had reached out to her. Her comments appear to rule out a C.J. Parker appearance despite other original cast members joining the new series.

In the same interview, Anderson said she does not hold negative feelings about the show that made her known worldwide. She recalled enjoying the work and said the series gave her exposure during her career. “It was a great job, and I loved going to work every day on the beach. I would have been there anyway. [Laughs] At the time, it taught me a lot, and it gave me worldwide exposure. Everything I’ve done has led me to here, which is a blessing,” she said. Her decision is instead tied to the roles she wants to pursue after receiving a Golden Globe nomination for 'The Last Showgirl.' The actress said she is now looking for characters and projects she has not taken on before. “I think I’ve just got to keep on seeing what else is out there. I get that there’s a lot of really great TV out there right now, but I’ve already done that. Now is my time to really play with different characters,” Anderson said.

Pamela Anderson poses for a picture (Image Source: Instagram|@pamelaanderson)

She also mentioned that she is considering a return to the theater while choosing what to do next. “I don’t want to just fill my time until the end of the year. I have options, and some things I’m thinking about, including some theater again. I want to make really bold choices. I want to surprise people. I want to surprise myself. And so I’m trying to do things I haven’t done in the past,” Anderson added. The comments also explain why revisiting C.J. Parker does not fit her current plans, even though the role remains part of her career.

Pamela Anderson poses for a picture (Image Source: Instagram|@pamelaanderson)

Filming is underway on Fox’s 'Baywatch' reboot, which follows Hobie Buchannon, played by Stephen Amell, as a Baywatch captain. His life changes when Charlie, played by Jessica Belkin, arrives as the daughter he never knew he had. The cast also includes Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck, Brooks Nader, and Livvy Dunne. Original stars David Chokachi and Erika Eleniak will return as Cody Madison and Shauni McClain, but Anderson is not expected to join them.