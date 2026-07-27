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How did Courtney Shah die? ‘Jeopardy!’ fans mourn seven-time champion after her death at 52

Courtney first appeared on ‘Jeopardy!’ in 2021 and surprised everyone with her seven-game winning streak
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Courtney Shah on ‘Jeopardy!’ (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Jeopardy!)
Courtney Shah on ‘Jeopardy!’ (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Jeopardy!)

Over the years, ‘Jeopardy!’ has been a fan-favorite game show and is followed by fans worldwide. Recently, seven-time ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Courtney Shah died after battling brain cancer, leaving fans and her loved ones heartbroken. The 52-year-old champion’s daughter, Maya, shared an emotional tribute on CaringBridge and noted that her mother passed away “in the comfort of her home” and is “at peace” now. She wrote, “I don’t know what you believe about death, but I like to think that she’s at peace now. We loved her in this world, and we loved her out of this world, and we’ll go on loving her.” However, Maya also added, “It hasn’t been easy, it will continue not to be easy.”

Courtney Shah on ‘Jeopardy!’ (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Jeopardy!)
Courtney Shah on ‘Jeopardy!’ (Image Source: YouTube | @Jeopardy!)

Further in her post, she told her late mother’s fans to hug their loved ones and urged them to “tell stories about my mom.” She added, “Light a candle, say a prayer, pour out a drink - find something that feels meaningful to you to honor the gift that was her presence.” After learning about Courtney’s demise, her fans shared emotional messages via various Reddit discussion boards. One of them, titled “Sad news,” started by user @Katahdin-Kathy, featured several tributes. Reddit user @obscurisms wrote, “I remember her saying that she wanted to go on a big Anne of Green Gables adventure with her winnings. I hope she did.” Another user, @I-696 wrote, “Rest in peace Dr. Courtney Shah. Cancer sucks.” One individual, @skieurope12, commented, “How sad. RIP.”

Notably, a spokesperson for Lower Columbia College shared a statement with The New York Post regarding Courtney and said, “Dr. Courtney Shah’s impact on Lower Columbia College and the greater Longview community was immense. She had a gift for bringing history to life, making it deeply relevant and engaging for every student who walked into her classroom.”

Courtney first appeared on ‘Jeopardy!’ in 2021 and surprised everyone with her seven-game winning streak after she won $118,558. The next year, she appeared in the Tournament of Champions and came third in the quarterfinals match. She also won an additional $ 5,000 for participating. She was a massive fan of the show, and while she was battling her illness, she was also “firing off Jeopardy answers before anyone else in the room,” her daughter mentioned in her CaringBridge post.

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