'Your Friends & Neighbors' Season 3 adds 'Dawson’s Creek' star as Season 2 finale ends on massive cliffhanger

The next season of the crime drama series will see Jon Hamm's Coop deal with the aftermath of Owen Ashe's death

'Your Friends & Neighbors' wrapped up its second season on June 5 with a thrilling cliffhanger. Fans don't have to wait long to find out whether the story will continue, as Apple TV had already greenlit Season 3 way back in February, months ahead of its Season 2 premiere. Two months later, Deadline reported that 'The White Lotus' star Michelle Monaghan has joined the show's third chapter as a series regular. Now we have another exciting cast addition, as Deadline has announced that actor Joshua Jackson will arrive in Westmont Village and play a major recurring role in the upcoming season of the black comedy series. Details about his character name and description will be released in due course. The announcement came right before the Season 2 finale dropped on Friday.

Jackson rose to fame as the teen heartthrob Pacey Witter on 'Dawson's Creek' in the late 1990s. Among his other prominent roles are Peter Bishop in the sci-fi drama 'Fringe' (2008-2013), Cole Lockhart in the psychological drama 'The Affair' (2014–2018), and Dr. Max Bankman in Ryan Murphy's medical drama, 'Doctor Odyssey' (2024-2025). In 2023, he also starred in the television reboot of the classic film 'Fatal Attraction,' playing Michael Douglas's character Dan Gallagher. During his career, the 47-year-old actor went on to star in films like 'Cruel Intentions,' 'Lay the Favorite,' and 2025's martial arts film 'Karate Kid: Legends.' He will next appear on the big screen in the romantic dramedy 'Happy Hours' alongside his 'Dawson's Creek' co-star, Katie Holmes, who also serves as the film's director. It is set to premiere on June 6 at the Tribeca Festival.

Joshua Jackson as seen in the 2023 series 'Fatal Attraction' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Michael Moriatis)

'Your Friends & Neighbors' Season 2 ended with yet another death: that of the wealthy billionaire Owen Ashe (James Marsden). He seemingly passed away from an accident during a drug-fueled confrontation with Coop (Jon Hamm) and his friends Barney Choi (Hoon Lee) and Nick Brandes (Mark Tallman) in the penultimate episode. However, the trio decided against reporting the incident to the police, fearing suspicion due to their shady past. Instead, they chose to cover up his death by dumping Ashe's body at a burial site. But they were in for a shock when Ashe suddenly woke up, proving that he hadn't died earlier.

An image of Coop and Barney from the Season 2 finale of 'Your Friends & Neighbors' (Image Source: Apple TV | Your Friends & Neighbors)

However, he was killed in the ensuing scuffle that took place in the car, which ended up at the bottom of a lake. Thus, Coop and his friends unwittingly became culpable in Ashe's murder. However, their secret won't be hidden for long as a fisherman discovered Ashe's body in the final moments of Season 2. Jackson's character will likely be at the center of the unfolding drama as Coop, Nick, and Barney deal with the fallout of their actions in Season 3. Viewers can watch both seasons of 'Your Friends & Neighbors' only on Apple TV+.