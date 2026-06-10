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‘Elle’ Trailer Drop: How the prequel explores Elle Woods’ ‘Legally Blonde’ origins

The release date of the spinoff series coincides with the 25th anniversary of the 2001 modern pop-culture classic movie.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in a still from 'Elle' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @elleonprime)
Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in a still from 'Elle' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @elleonprime)

The 'Legally Blonde' franchise extends beyond the confines of the screen and has established itself as a veritable cultural cornerstone for the audience. Ever since the 'Legally Blonde' movie starring Reese Witherspoon in the leading role of Elle Woods premiered in 2001, both the character and the franchise have indisputably endeared the viewers. The original film still retains a respectable 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, inspiring countless individuals worldwide with its resilient feminist ethos and by illustrating the courage to be one with yourself despite being underestimated by everyone. In an exciting turn of events, Prime Video recently released the first trailer of its 'Legally Blonde' spinoff series 'Elle'. 

The trailer first establishes the timeline of the spinoff series. For starters, the spinoff is more of a prequel since it focuses on Elle’s life before the events of the 2001 movie. In the trailer, Elle (Lexi Minetree) is first presented as an independent and carefree teenager who is living her best life at Bel-Air in 1995. However, things change pretty quickly as Elle’s parents announce their decision to relocate from Los Angeles to Seattle. Almost instantly, the change in scenery is remarkable. Gone are the colourful facades of Bel-Air, and dark Seattle colors dominate the screen. As Elle tries to fit in with her new classmates, she continually comes across as a square peg in a round hole and as the outsider.

Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in a still from 'Elle' (Image Source: Instagram | @elleonprime)
Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in a still from 'Elle' (Image Source: Instagram | @elleonprime)

The official synopsis of the upcoming series reads, "In Season One, Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film." 'Elle' has already been renewed for Season 2 by Prime Video. The cast of the debut season includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods. June Diane Raphael appears as Elle's mother, Eva, while Tom Everett Scott plays the character of Elle's father, Wyatt. The rest of the cast also includes Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, Amy Pietz, and Jacob Moskovitz. The other recurring cast members are Chloe Wepper, Danielle Chand, David Burtka, James Van Der Beek, Brad Harder, Jessica Belkin, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, Logan Shroyer, Saron Taylor, and Matt Oberg. 

Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in a still from 'Elle' (Image Source: Instagram | @elleonprime)
Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in a still from 'Elle' (Image Source: Instagram | @elleonprime)

All eight episodes of 'Elle' will premiere together exclusively on Prime Video on July 1 and will be available for streaming in over 240 countries and territories around the world. The release date further commemorates the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the first 'Legally Blonde' movie. Prime Video has announced that it will celebrate the anniversary and the premiere with Elle World, in a free, one-day New York City event, bringing to life the world of Elle Woods. 

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