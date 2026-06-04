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James Gunn reveals real-time jump for 'Man of Tomorrow' as he finally clarifies DCU timeline

'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' will be the fourth film in the revamped DC universe
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 11 MINUTES AGO
A still of James Gunn; Still of David Corenswet from the sets of 'Man of Tomorrow' (Cover Image Source: (L) & (R) Instagram | @jamesgunn)
A still of James Gunn; Still of David Corenswet from the sets of 'Man of Tomorrow' (Cover Image Source: (L) & (R) Instagram | @jamesgunn)

The 'Superman' sequel 'Man of Tomorrow' is the most anticipated movie in the new DCU, and it is slated to release in theaters on July 9, 2027. It is shaping up to be the fourth film in the revamped DC universe helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, and will be a key component in Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. As the upcoming movie gears up for its release after 'Superman', 'Supergirl', and 'Clayface', many assume that the events of 'Man of Tomorrow' will take place in the aftermath of these three films. However, there's no cause for confusion since Gunn has now confirmed exactly where 'Man of Tomorrow' fits within the DCU timeline, and explained how much time has passed in Metropolis since viewers last saw David Corenswet in the first movie. 

A fan recently asked Gunn on Threads, "How long after Superman (2025) will Man of Tomorrow take place?" In response, the DC boss revealed, "Basically, real time." Moreover, when another user wondered about the placement of the upcoming sequel in the DCU timeline, Gunn explained, "Real time like summer 2027." Gunn's statements thereby confirm that 'Man of Tomorrow' will be set around the same time as its theatrical release, i.e., summer 2027. In light of this, it becomes clear that the sequel will feature a two-year time jump from the events of the first film. However, fans of the franchise will be able to fill the gaps with the release of 'Supergirl,' which premieres in theaters on June 26, 2026. 

A still of David Corenswet in 'Superman' (Image Source: Warner Bros.)
A still of David Corenswet in 'Superman' (Image Source: Warner Bros.)

Milly Alcock was briefly introduced as Kara Zor-El in the DCU inaugural movie, and Gunn previously confirmed on Threads that the events of 'Supergirl' take place between those of 'Superman' and 'Man of Tomorrow'. Furthermore, Safran recently reiterated in a conversation with Variety that 'Supergirl' is an important part of their franchise, and that Alcock will reprise her character in 'Man of Tomorrow'. Being the conduit between the two Superman films, 'Supergirl' can be expected to tease the events to follow. On the other hand, 'Man of Tomorrow' will feature an otherwise unexpected alliance between Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor and Corenswet's Superman. 

A still of David Corenswet in 'Superman' (Image Source: Warner Bros.)
A still of David Corenswet in 'Superman' (Image Source: Warner Bros.)

Luthor was last seen towards the end of the inaugural movie and was taken away in a police car after his sinister designs were foiled by the caped superhero. In any case, one might expect Luthor Corp to have a major change of heart with the arrival of a new and formidable villain known as Brainiac. Thereafter, in order to fight the greater cosmic threat, the two former enemies must put aside their differences and put up a united front to protect Earth from annihilation. 'Man of Tomorrow' premieres on July 9, 2027. 

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