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Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict 2026 World Cup? Truth behind that wild rumor

‘The Simpsons’ predicted decades ago that two particular countries would face each other in an all-important match.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 12 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Simpsons' (Cover Image Source: Fox)
A still from 'The Simpsons' (Cover Image Source: Fox)

'The Simpsons' are back with their mind-blowing predictions. In the past, the celebrated series has made many premonitions that have surprisingly turned out to be true. The most popular among them are: smartwatches, video calls, Donald Trump's presidency, and the takeover of 20th Century Fox by Disney. Another prediction may also join the list, to the delight of two countries. Back in 1997, during the fifth episode of Season 9 titled 'The Cartridge Family,' a commercial featuring the Mexico and Portugal football teams went on air. "The Continental Soccer Association is coming to Springfield! This match will determine once and for all which nation is the greatest on Earth – Mexico or Portugal!" the narrator shared. The Simpsons went to watch the surprisingly boring match, which had shocking ripple effects. 

Still from 'The Simpsons' (Image Source: Fox)
Still from 'The Simpsons' (Image Source: Fox)

Since the episode, fans have speculated that a FIFA World Cup final would eventually take place between these two nations. Rumors swirled in 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and now in 2026. Many pundits thought that this year was the best shot for the prediction to come true. Portugal looks really good, while Mexico has the crowd's support, along with stars like Santiago Giménez and captain Edson Álvarez (Fenerbahçe). However, it was not meant to be. Portugal and Mexico both proceeded to the round of 16. Mexico unfortunately lost against England and failed to reach the quarterfinals. Portugal's fate is yet to be decided, as it goes head-to-head against Spain on July 6. 

Mexico's exit from FIFA was sad for both players and the country. "It's going to be a tough night for all of Mexico -- in the locker room and at home. We won't sleep much. I'm at a loss for words. I'm overcome with emotion. I think the dream ends here,"  Mexico manager Javier Aguirre shared, according to ESPN. Mexico became the first host to be kicked out of the World Cup, despite a commendable outing at Estadio Azteca. "They scored three goals from four or five shots, while we had 18 shots -- six or seven on target -- but that counts for nothing. We lost. Our opponent didn't make mistakes against us. We wish them a great World Cup," the manager added. 

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal during team warm-up before the Republic of Ireland V Portugal (Image Source: Getty Images | Tim Clayton / Contributor)
Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal during team warm-up before the Republic of Ireland V Portugal (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Clayton / Contributor)

Portugal would hope that at least half of 'The Simpsons' prediction comes true. Not only would they want the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo to get his hands on a FIFA World Cup Trophy, but it would also be the best way to honor the late forward Diogo Jota. It is also not fruitful to disregard the prediction made by 'The Simpsons.' Over the decades, it has been evident that things might take time, but eventually, the Fox show will get it right. Spain and Portugal remain elite Football teams and, one day or the other, would meet in the final. Hopefully, the riot that follows in the episode does not come true. 

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