Ellen DeGeneres had the perfect excuse to kiss Rob Lowe and she didn’t hold back in wild TV moment

Things took an unexpectedly flirty turn when Rob Lowe joined Ellen DeGeneres on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to discuss his memoir, 'Love Life'. As they discussed a story from the book—about singer Jewel refusing to kiss Lowe while filming his 2003 legal drama 'Lyon’s Den'—DeGeneres saw an opportunity for a little fun. With a mischievous grin, the host suggested they reenact the moment—but with a twist. This time, DeGeneres took on Lowe’s role, while Lowe played Jewel. As he leaned in for the staged kiss, the actor was completely caught off guard, left in stunned disbelief by the hilariously flirty moment.

A screenshot of Ellen DeGeneres during an interview with Rob Lowe. (Image Source: YouTube | TheEllenShow)

Speaking of his book, Lowe said, "I wanted to write some stories about what it's like to be on a TV series, really, and more importantly, what it's like to be on a TV series that is an unmitigated disaster." He then dove into the story of his on-screen moment with Jewel, recalling how she resisted his advances to the point where the director had to intervene and insist they follow through with the kiss, as reported by the Daily Mail. During the show, as DeGeneres planted an exaggerated smooch on Lowe, he playfully pulled away. Soon after, Lowe, in true comedic fashion, finally gave in to the hilariously dramatic reenactment.

After they finished, Lowe mimicked Jewel’s response by dramatically wiping the kiss off his lips. He then asked DeGeneres, "What does that mean?" The host said, "She likes it so much she is moving it to the other side [of her face]." Catching his breath after the unexpected kiss, Lowe called the moment wild. Once the clip hit YouTube, fans flooded the comments, applauding DeGeneres. One YouTube user said, “Ellen showed me that "Her action is louder than her word". She is really brave than i expected.” Another said, talking about the kiss, “She makes Rob blushed lol its cute to see such an experienced actor got kissed and blushed. You’re such a queen of gut Ellen.” One fan hilariously added, “She turned straight for a sec.”

Another person commented, “What would the world do if Ellen never had her show. Personally, I would go insane lol.” A YouTube user chimed in and said, “'She likes it that she moves it to the other side' HAHAHA I LOVE U ELLEN!” In 'Lyon’s Den', Lowe took on the role of Jack Turner, a lawyer who leaves his job at a free legal clinic to join a prestigious firm after his mentor’s mysterious death. Suspicious of the circumstances, he begins digging into the secrets of his new colleagues. With a strong cast in place, producers planned an arc introducing a rival female attorney who would become Turner’s love interest.

Lowe, impressed by Jewel’s performance in Ang Lee’s 'Ride with the Devil,' pitched her for the role. NBC executives agreed—but as it turned out, Jewel wasn’t entirely sure she wanted to take the role, as reported by Showbiz Cheatsheet. Jewel wasn’t keen on the scripted kiss and asked if they could rework the love scene without it. They gave it a shot, but without the kiss, the romance just didn’t land. Eventually, the director managed to persuade her to stick to the script, but it was clear she wasn’t thrilled. When the moment finally arrived, Lowe joked that their on-screen kiss felt less 'Fifty Shades of Grey' and more 'Grey Gardens.'