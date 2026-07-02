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‘Baywatch’ reboot gets first teaser as Fox reveals release window for Stephen Amell-led series

Hobie and other lifeguards flaunt their iconic red gear in 'Baywatch' teaser trailer, with other stars also making an appearance.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Hobie in 'Baywatch' reboot (Cover Image Source: Fox)
Hobie in 'Baywatch' reboot (Cover Image Source: Fox)

'Baywatch' will soon hit small screens and, hopefully, be hotter than ever. The iconic franchise, which started with a single canceled season on NBC in 1989, has now become a pop culture phenomenon, spawning multiple hit series and a movie adaptation. Now a reboot is set to join the sprawling franchise, and an intriguing teaser trailer has just arrived. The teaser leans into many of the franchise's signature elements from the original series. Hot lifeguards and, of course, the franchise's signature slow-motion running take center stage. The Buchannon legacy remains at the heart of the new series as well, with Stephen Amell’s Hobie Buchannon closing the trailer by saying it is “the best job in the world,” referring to his work as the Baywatch captain. 

Hobie in 'Baywatch' reboot (Image Source: Fox)
Hobie in 'Baywatch' reboot (Image Source: Fox)

The enthralling ensemble, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Shay Mitchell as Trna, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, and Brooks Nader as Selene, also gets a moment under the spotlight in the preview. According to the series' synopsis, the show follows wild-child legacy character Hobie Buchannon, as per Deadline. He is the son of the original series' central character, Mitch Buchannon, the legendary Baywatch captain. Charlie Vale, like a true Buchannon, is intrigued by the beach life and wants to continue her family's lifeguarding legacy. The teaser also shows Vale taking part in the action on the beach, hinting that she may follow in her father's footsteps.

Shay Mitchell attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Cover image credit: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera)
Shay Mitchell attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Cover image credit: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera)

David Chokachi may not be featured in the teaser, but he is joining the show as the OG Baywatch member Cody, according to Variety. He will appear in a recurring role managing "The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill." Furthermore, Chokachi will serve as a mentor to the current lifeguard team and will also wear the iconic red trunks for certain rescue efforts. The bar-and-grill may be the place where the lifeguards are seen enjoying themselves in the teaser trailer. Livvy Dunne will also appear as Grace, a recurring character in the show. The teaser confirms the series will premiere in January 2027. Fox aims to honor the show's enduring legacy while re-energizing it for today's audiences. The team promises to deliver a healthy dose of tangled relationships, complicated chemistry, and beachside heroics in the upcoming season. 

Trna in 'Baywatch' reboot (Image Source: Fox)
Trna in 'Baywatch' reboot (Image Source: Fox)

Amell, who is known for playing Arrow in CW's Arrowverse, shockingly stated that prepping for 'Baywatch' was more difficult than his action-packed superhero role, “I’m not in a superhero suit where we can put pads for your pecs, or your shoulders, or your butt, or whatever,” he said to E! News. “It’s just me in a swimsuit. So, getting in shape has been really rewarding.” The actor further stated that it is "a very physically challenging show." The reboot is a collaboration between Fox Entertainment and Fremantle. Matt Nix has been billed as both an EP and a showrunner. McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz are also on board as EPs. McG directed the premiere episode.

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