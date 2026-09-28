‘Landman’ star joins long-awaited ‘It Follows’ sequel in mystery role

‘They Follow’ picks up a decade after ‘It Follows,’ bringing Maika Monroe back as Jay Height, and now the film has added a well-known 'Landman' star.

The ‘It Follows’ sequel has added another cast member. Neon plans to release ‘They Follow’ in U.S. theaters, though it has yet to set a date. ‘Landman’ actor James Jordan has joined the film. His character remains a mystery, and further plot details have not been disclosed.

Jordan plays petroleum engineer Dale Bradley on Paramount+’s ‘Landman,’ working alongside Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris. He has also appeared in several Taylor Sheridan projects, including ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883,’ ‘Lioness,’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’ His casting comes more than 10 years after the original horror movie was released in theaters. Neither the size of his role nor his connection to the returning characters has been announced.

James Jordan as Dale Bradley stands beside a work truck in ‘Landman’ (Image Source: Paramount+)

Maika Monroe is back as Jay Height, the character she played in the 2015 film. Naomi Ackie joins her, along with Jackie Earle Haley, Justine Lupe, and Michael Gandolfini. The wider cast includes Anna Mirodin, Jayne Taini, Tom Pecinka, Melora Walters, Ben Krieger, Natalie Shinnick and Jan Hoag. The sequel takes place about a decade after the events of ‘It Follows,’ but its story remains under wraps.

David Robert Mitchell, who wrote and directed the first film, has returned in both roles for ‘They Follow.’ Disasterpeace is composing the score for the sequel. The composer created the music for the original movie. Neon holds worldwide rights and will release the sequel in U.S. theaters, while Neon International is handling foreign sales.

Maika Monroe as Jay Height (left) and Lili Sepe as Kelly sit together in ‘It Follows’ (Image Source: RADiUS-TWC)

‘It Follows’ premiered at Cannes in 2014 before reaching theaters the following year. Monroe’s Jay was pursued by a supernatural entity that could take the appearance of other people, with the danger passing between people through s*x. The film earned about $23 million against a reported budget of just over $1 million. Keir Gilchrist, Daniel Zovatto, Jake Weary, Olivia Luccardi and Lili Sepe also appeared in the original cast.

For now, Jordan’s casting adds another name to the sequel’s ensemble without clarifying who will stand with Jay or what she will face a decade later. Neon has not announced when ‘They Follow’ will arrive in theaters.