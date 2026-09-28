‘Don’t Breathe 3’ gets exciting update as Jane Levy and Stephen Lang gear up to return

Stephen Lang and Jane Levy starred in the original movie, which released in 2016

‘Don’t Breathe’ franchise director Fede Álvarez shared an exciting update at the first film’s 10th anniversary screening, announcing that a third film is in the works. During the Q&A after the screening at Beyond Fest in Santa Monica, California, the director took the stage with cast members from the first film, including Jane Levy, Stephen Lang, and Dylan Minnette. “There’s a screenplay for ‘Don’t Breathe 3.’ Jane will be back and Slang, (Stephen Lang), will be back,” announced Álvarez. Fans will see Lang and Levy reprise their roles as The Blind Man and Rocky, respectively.

A still from ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ (Image Source: YouTube | @Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The first film in the ‘Don’t Breathe’ franchise became a breakout for Sony Pictures. It earned $89 million domestically and $157 million worldwide. For the second installment, director Álvarez teamed up with co-writer Rodo Sayagues, who also helmed the film. Following its release, ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ earned $32 million domestically and $52 million worldwide. Notably, it was released in August 2021, during the early months of the post-COVID theatrical recovery. As for the upcoming third installment, the plot details remain under wraps.

A still from ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ (Image Source: YouTube | @Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Interestingly, Álvarez and Levy have been working together for over a decade. The two began their creative partnership in 2013 when they first joined forces for the ‘Evil Dead’ reboot. Levy’s performance as Mia, a young woman battling addiction and evil forces, received massive praise. Álvarez’s work on the film was also well received. They then reunited for ‘Don’t Breathe’ in 2016. The psychological thriller follows three youngsters who break into a blind war veteran's house, unaware of his abilities. Following its success, the second installment, released in 2021, and focused on a different storyline. In the second part, viewers saw the blind man raise his daughter, Phoenix (played by Madelyn Grace). He was also seen fighting dangerous individuals from his past. While further details about ‘Don’t Breathe 3’ have not been released yet, fans will likely see Rocky and the Blind Man go up against each other again as further chaos unfolds.