‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ could be coming to Disney+ sooner than you know

‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ with four additional scenes was released on September 25 in theaters

'Avengers: Endgame Encore' is currently in theaters. The special saga includes four minutes of extra footage, including scenes with mega-villain Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). These changes will tie in to the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Doomsday' set to release on December 18. Fans have been crowding into theaters to see the special feature. However, many are waiting for it to stream on Disney+. Except for the 'Spider-Man' movies, all Marvel movies from Disney are contracted to arrive on Disney+. There has been a lot of confusion about the special feature's streaming status. Many speculated that it might be an exclusive theater feature. Seems like Disney+ has provided the answer.

A screenshot of the 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Marvel Entertainment)

Disney+ has yet to confirm a streaming release date, but has provided the special presentation its own landing page. This suggests plans to bring 'Endgame Encore' to the site, since shows and movies only get a page if they're locked in for a release. The special has been advertised as required viewing for 'Doomsday,' so it is highly unlikely 'Endgame Encore' drops on Disney+ after the upcoming movie's December release date. The special was released on September 25 and will probably have a 45-60 day theatrical window. This suggests it will stream sometime in November or on Thanksgiving.

An image of the Avengers from 'Avengers: Endgame' (Cover Image Source: Marvel Studios | Avengers: Endgame)

'Avengers: Doomsday' brings together superheroes from three universes, and at the center of it all is the villainous Victor Von Doom. The extra scenes in 'Endgame: Encore' are crucial to the new saga. "There's certainly a pivotal moment in [Endgame: Encore] at the end where the moment has a different meaning," Anthony Russo told Marvel. "We sort of play one beat past where Steve Rogers' story ended with Peggy Carter. And that in that moment, that's where Doomsday is born." Joe and Anthony Russo are directing the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday.' In the same interview, when asked about Doctor Doom and Iron Man being connected, the brothers played coy.

A still from 'Avengers: Endgame' — (Image Source: Marvel)

Several cast members like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and more have been announced to reprise their roles. Some names are still under wraps. The Russo brothers recently took to social media to celebrate the special's release and also make a request. "One last request. There's some new surprises in 'Avengers Endgame: Encore'. Please don't spoil them for everyone else. Give them the same opportunity to discover those surprises that you had. Much love and enjoy, The RB's," they shared.