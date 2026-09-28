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'Elsinore' sets release date as Andrew Scott stars in emotional new drama

Andrew Scott stars as Ian Charleson in 'Elsinore,' a deeply emotional drama about the acclaimed actor's defining performance as Hamlet.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Andrew Scott as Ian Charleson in a still from 'Elsinore' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Focus Features)
Andrew Scott as Ian Charleson in a still from 'Elsinore' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Focus Features)

Andrew Scott stars in ‘Elsinore,’ a new drama directed by Simon Stone and written by Stephen Beresford. Focus Features has released the official trailer and confirmed a theatrical release for the film, with 'Elsinore' in select North American theaters on November 20, followed by a wider rollout through Thanksgiving and December. Studiocanal will bring the film to cinemas in the U.K. on January 29, 2027. 

‘Elsinore’ tells the true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph. At the time, Charleson was succumbing to complications from AIDS, placing his professional ambitions alongside a deeply personal crisis. 

The star of ‘Chariots of Fire,’ Charleson had the chance of a lifetime to replace Daniel Day-Lewis as Hamlet in the play at London's National Theatre. International audiences knew him from the Oscar-winning film, while his stage career included major work in London's theater scene. In 1989, he took over as Hamlet after Day-Lewis stopped cold during a performance and walked offstage, never to return to the production. Charleson earned critical praise for his interpretation before his death in 1990 at the age of 40.

Andrew Scott as Ian Charleson in a still from 'Elsinore'
Andrew Scott as Ian Charleson in a still from 'Elsinore' (Image Source: YouTube | Focus Features)

Rather than treating Charleson's illness as the only focus, 'Elsinore' examines the pressures surrounding an actor whose professional responsibilities continued during a private health crisis. Rehearsals, relationships, and the demands of a major theatrical production become part of a story about maintaining control when circumstances are increasingly difficult.

Scott has his own history with Shakespeare's most famous tragedy. He previously portrayed 'Hamlet' in Robert Icke's 2017 stage production, which became one of his notable theater performances. His experience with the character gives 'Elsinore' an unusual connection to the play, although his role in the film is that of an actor portraying Charleson rather than Hamlet himself. Scott is also one of the film's producers.

Olivia Colman as Margaret Johnson in a still from 'Elsinore'
Olivia Colman as Margaret Johnson in a still from 'Elsinore' (Image Source: YouTube | Focus Features)

The film has already built momentum through the festival circuit. 'Elsinore' premiered at Telluride before appearing at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received the International People's Choice Award. The film is also scheduled to open the 70th BFI London Film Festival as its Opening Night Gala.

The ensemble features Olivia Colman as Charleson's doctor, alongside Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, David Dawson, Matthew Beard, Joe Locke, Monica Dolan, Georgie Glen, Sadie Soverall, Adeel Akhtar, Dickie Beau, Kadiff Kirwan, Juliet Stevenson and Peter Mullan.

Stone directs the film from Beresford's screenplay. Beresford previously wrote 'Pride', while the production brings together Studiocanal, LD Entertainment, Lucky Red and Magnolia Mae Films. Andrea Occhipinti, Gabrielle Tana, Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell, Stefano Massenzi and Carolyn Marks Blackwood also serve as producers.

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