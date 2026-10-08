What is ‘Animals’ about? Everything we know about Ben Affleck’s new Netflix thriller

Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington face a ransom demand and buried secrets after their son is kidnapped.

A ringing phone is rarely good news in a thriller, and ‘Animals’ gives Ben Affleck’s character a call no parent wants to receive. Before that interruption, Mark Kimball has a campaign to run and a family life to maintain. Affleck plays the Los Angeles mayoral candidate while also directing and co-writing the film. Arriving on Netflix and in select theaters Friday, October 9, it brings Kerry Washington into the crisis as Mark’s wife, Abigail.

The couple’s son, Denny, is at the center of the story. Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “When their son is kidnapped, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate and his wife find themselves drawn into a web of deception. As they scramble to raise the ransom payment, they’re forced to make choices – and reveal secrets – that could tear their world apart.” That sets up a rescue effort in which the parents’ own decisions and secrets become part of the problem.

The trailer moves between Mark meeting constituents, scenes of his family and the kidnapping that disrupts their lives. It also introduces Dayle, a fixer played by Gillian Anderson, who presses the couple to disclose what they have kept from each other. In Netflix Tudum’s feature, Affleck described the relationship at the story’s center, “The movie is really about marriage — what it means to attach yourself to someone, the bargains and exchanges.” The preview establishes those tensions while leaving the kidnapping’s resolution unrevealed.

Washington stars opposite Affleck as Abigail, with Christopher Woodley playing their son. Anderson’s Dayle joins an ensemble that includes Steven Yeun, Adriana Paz and Luis Gerardo Méndez. Ray Fisher and Mark Kassen are also on Netflix’s confirmed cast list. Viewers may recognize Yeun from ‘BEEF’ and ‘Minari’, Paz from ‘Emilia Pérez’, and Méndez from ‘Murder Mystery’. Washington’s Netflix credits include ‘The Six Triple Eight’ and ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’.

Gillian Anderson as fixer Dayle in ‘Animals’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Warrick Page)

‘Animals’ begins streaming on Netflix, which lists a runtime of one hour and 48 minutes. The theatrical release gives audiences an additional way to watch alongside its streaming debut. Netflix’s announcement specifies select theaters, so availability will depend on local listings.

The film was shot in and around Los Angeles, matching the city where Mark’s campaign takes place. According to Tudum, the ensemble rehearsed for several weeks before filming, working on location at the Kimballs’ home. Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray also co-wrote the film, which was produced in partnership with Artists Equity. Affleck founded the studio with Matt Damon and Gerry Cardinale, and Damon serves as a producer on ‘Animals’.