‘Below’ Ending Explained: Josh Hartnett’s Netflix show leaves door open for Season 2

The unexpected ending leaves viewers wondering about the possibilities behind it.

Netflix’s latest thriller series ‘Below’ features Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, and Charlie Heaton in the lead. The six-part series comes from creator Jesse McKeown, who also writes for ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and ‘19-2.’ The storyline follows a small Canadian town that becomes the target of a mysterious sea creature. To fight back, residents must find their strength and protect their community and way of life. The creator shared his thoughts behind the town’s setting: “I’ve been coming to Newfoundland for many years, and it’s become a part of my life. I just always felt like I wanted to set something here, that this would be a great place for something big and something kind of epic.”

A still from ‘Below’ (Image Source: Netflix | Tudum)

Netflix describes the series as “destruction, stormy mysteries, and tangled secrets” that are about to “bubble up.” Throughout the six episodes, viewers witnessed the Penny family and the marine researcher (played by Mackenzie Davis) navigating through the island and what lies ‘below.’ It all starts with Calvin Penney (played by Hartnett), who lost his father during his childhood, but the incident still haunts him 40 years later. As time passes, more unexplainable incidents happen around the waters of Snook’s Arm. It includes unexpected fish disappearing and more. Soon, everyone learns about the giant squid that was living ‘below’ the island.

A still from ‘Below’ (Image Source: Netflix | Tudum)

After a series of incidents, things settle down, and so does Calvin. He opens the Big Squid Distillery and Brewing Company and starts a new life. His son also joins him on his boat, but the two face an unlikely turn of events. They witness a giant iceberg, which no one anticipated. That’s the cliffhanger the series ends with. Viewers are left to wonder what might happen next. Despite being a limited series, that ending keeps the door open for a Season 2. However, Netflix has not announced anything yet. Previously, the streamer has renewed such “limited series” after seeing fan interest in a particular title. This includes ‘The Beast in Me’, ‘The Watcher’, ‘Monster’, ‘Beef’, and more.

A still from ‘Below’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By: Jan Thijs)

Netflix’s ‘Below’ features Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis (as Fonda Howander), Charlie Heaton (as Wade Penney), Ruby Stokes (as Mary Penney), Kaleb Horn (as Noah), Rohan Campbell (as Jay Penney), and Willow Kean (Ruth Penney). Jesse McKeown, the creator of the thriller, also serves as an executive producer (EP). The additional team of EPs includes Jessica Rhoades, Chris Hatcher, Josh Hartnett, Jamie Childs, Louise Sutton, and Sharon Hall. ‘Below’ is now streaming on Netflix and would be a perfect binge-watch for the upcoming weekend.