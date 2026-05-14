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‘Chicago P.D.’ EP reveals major detail for Season 14 as Arienne Mandi opens up on cliffhanger ending

The showrunner promises major changes, emotional twists, and new challenges for Voight and the Intelligence Unit in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) and Shari (Selin Cuhadaroglu) in a still from 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 Episode 21 (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)
Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) and Shari (Selin Cuhadaroglu) in a still from 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 Episode 21 (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

Police procedural shows are known for testing viewers with complex cases, unexpected character developments, and emotional deaths. NBC's flagship show, 'Chicago P.D.,' is no exception. It seemed like the previous season finale would conclude with an emotional reunion, but it ended on a cliffhanger that no one saw coming. The co-showrunner and executive producer, Gwen Sigan, told Parade that Season 14 of the show will take things a step further. "I expect that next season is going to be a real season of change for everybody, for these characters, for the unit, for the job itself, what that’s all going to look like," she said. "I think we have so many opportunities, exciting storylines to play with, and hopefully some new things to explore. And we’ve got a lot of different directions to play in."

Shari and Imani in season 13 of 'Chicago P.D. (Image Credit: One Chicago | YouTube)
Shari (Selin Çuhadaroğlu) and Imani (Arienne Mandi) in Season 13 of 'Chicago P.D. (Image Credit: One Chicago | YouTube)

Her words have certainly intrigued fans about the episodes scheduled for release on Wednesdays this fall, especially after last season's cliffhanger. The episode 'Born or Made' centered around Imani's (played by Arienne Mandi) sister, Shari (played by Selin Cuhadaroglu), who had been missing for a decade. She was located and brought before Imani, but Shari claimed to have no memory of her elder sister. She refused to believe that she was abducted at six by Kirby and wouldn't help police find the kidnapper. Imani took her to their family apartment, trying to piece together her memory, which seemed to work for a while. Shari gave Kirby her address, on the condition that only the two of them would go to the location, not the other Intelligence Unit officers.

Selin Çuhadaroğlu as Shari in Chicago P.D. (Image Credit: One Chicago | YouTube)
Selin Çuhadaroğlu as Shari in Chicago P.D. (Image Credit: One Chicago | YouTube)

She then found Kirby at the location, only to be betrayed by Shari, who was ready to shoot her. Voight had already figured out Shari's plan and arrived just in time to save Imani and kill Kirby. The episode ended with Voight and Imani hiding Shari's truth from the investigators, putting all the blame on the deceased kidnapper. Mandi opened up on the cliffhanger Season 13 finale, "Actually, I don’t think we ever get that closure, which is why the finale left us on such a cliffhanger, because we don’t really know if she’s going to go to prison or not," Mandi said. “We leave it with Voight and Imani and this question of: Is my sister going to go to prison, or can we somehow keep this secret between us and find a way out of this? We know Voight has done things like that in the past, and can this be another one of those moments? Or does it have to come to light? We really don’t know."

Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) in a still from 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)
Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) in a still from 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

However, they have yet to decide whether to imprison Shari or send her for rehabilitation. The coming season may begin from this point, giving fans the conclusion to Imani's lifelong quest. Besides Imani, other characters have undergone major life changes. Torres found his way back to God, and Atwater is going to have a baby. Ruzek, who is dealing with the loss of his father, has to make a fresh start in a new area of Chicago with Burgess. Fans will have to wait until the new episodes drop on NBC to witness the 'season of change.'

Benjamin Levy Aguilar and Arienne Mandi in Chicago P.D. (Image Credit: One Chicago | YouTube)
Benjamin Levy Aguilar and Arienne Mandi in Chicago P.D. (Image Credit: One Chicago | YouTube)

When asked about Season 14, Gwin said, "Everyone’s leaving Season 13 with some big decisions, some big life changes, some big sort of momentous things that have happened. Ruzek, obviously, has just lost his father, and Atwater’s got a baby on the way. Burgess and Ruzek are moving; they’re going to start fresh in a new area of Chicago. We have Torres, who’s just found his way back to faith, but what does that look like for him moving forward?" All seasons of 'Chicago P.D.' are available on Peacock

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