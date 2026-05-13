‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 7 Recap: Major character death sparks chaos before final showdown

‘The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk’ lives up to every bit of hype it came with ahead of the finale.

Contains spoilers for 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 7: 'The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk'

'The Boys' Season 5 hits the last stop before a gripping finale. Fast-paced, dramatic, and emotional, 'The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk,' also sees the first major death in The Boys. Creative liberty from the streamer sees death as a stark difference from how the character dies in the comics. From a musical number featuring Oh Father (Daveed Diggs) to some cameos, episode 7 leaves a lot to unpack.

What happens to Soldier Boy?

Antony Starr as Homelander and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy on 'The Boys' (Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) wants out. He makes it clear to Homelander (Antony Starr) that he is done with his life as a supe, who then tries to convince him otherwise. However, Homelander's requests to get his father to stay do not see Soldier Boy change his stance. A quick tussle ensues, and the evil supe puts his father back on the ice. How this changes in the season finale remains to be seen.

The dark side of Billy Butcher

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in a still from 'The Boys' (Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan returns for a quick cameo, this time as an avatar of the Synapse, the mind-reading supe. He narrates how dangerous Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is to a handcuffed Hughie (Jack Quaid). The entire season has been building up to how Butcher has a dark side, and it is only a matter of time before he goes over the edge. Considering how the episode ended, there is every possibility that Butcher will fully switch to the persona he has never embraced or accepted before.

The Deep is done, but not dead. Yet.

Chace Crawford as The Deep in a still from 'The Boys' (Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)

Lord Homelander has officially dissolved the Seven. With The Deep (Chace Crawford) now cut loose from the band of supes, and the ocean now regarding him as persona non grata, there is nowhere to go for the seaman, and he is last seen reluctant to save the life of a drowning man. The Deep is not dead, but only the finale will tell if he is a survivor or fish feed.

And Frenchie dies

A screenshot of Tomer Capone as Frenchie in 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image credit: YouTube | Prime Video)

A death that most fans saw coming, Frenchie (Tomer Capone) was always the candidate likely to die at some stage in the series. Showrunner Erick Kripke teased that the next victim would be Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), but making the ultimate sacrifice to save Kimiko (Karen Fukahara) was Frenchie, who dies after exposing himself to uranium radiation. A bleeding Frenchie dies in Kimiko's hands as the screen cuts to a close.

'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 7 ending explained: Homelander vs Butcher in a fight of evil vs evil?

A still of Karl Urban as Billy Butcher and Antony Starr as Homelander in 'The Boys' (Image Source: Amazon Content Services)

The finale will almost certainly see Homelander take on Butcher, and the outcome, according to the comics, is death at the hands of his clone, Black Noir. However, with the latter already dead, the showdown will be an evil supe taking on a personality who has enough of a dark side to perhaps get even. As is the case with 'The Boys', there will be casualties, and not every remaining member of the resistance makes it out alive, but the fight to the finish will surely see one man standing. The finale is also expected to answer the fates of The Deep and Soldier Boy. Also, let's not forget what President Ashley (Colby Minifie) can do in the final chapter.