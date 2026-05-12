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'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 7 promo brings back familiar Gen V stars and it could change everything

Prime Video dropped an explosive promo of 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 7 ahead of its May 13 premiere
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Antony Starr as Homelander in a still from 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 7 promo (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)
Antony Starr as Homelander in a still from 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 7 promo (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 7 is raising the stakes even further. Prime Video dropped the promo for the penultimate episode, and the major focus is on Homelander (Antony Starr) climbing the steps of the Oval Office. The highlight is the return of 'Gen V' stars for the first time since the show's cancellation. Their appearance aligns with showrunner Eric Kripke's tease ahead of the season, where he revealed that the Gen V kids would make a cameo.

"Yeah, the Gen V kids certainly show up before the season's over," he told ScreenRant. "We definitely wanted to keep them alive and be clear that they are out there in Annie's army fighting the good fight. But also, this is the final season of The Boys, and it needs to really work for people who may not have even seen Gen V. The last thing I would want is for people to feel like, 'I have to go back and watch Gen V now as homework to understand what's happening in The Boys.' And by the way, the reverse is true. I don't want The Boys to be so all over Gen V that those characters aren't foregrounded."

Antony Starr as Homelander in a still from 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image credit: YouTube | Prime Video)
Antony Starr as Homelander in a still from 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

The trailer shows a dejected Hughie (played by Jack Quaid) after the events of Episode 6 saw Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) hand over the V-One compound to Homelander. The evil supe was last seen demonstrating his powers by blasting a laser beam from his eyes into the night sky. A glimpse of Gen V characters Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh) is finally seen as well. With Marie's return, speculation is rife that her blood manipulation abilities could help remove the V-One from Homelander, making him mortal again. However, with the plotline under wraps, much of this is pure guesswork. The series has deviated significantly from the comic storyline, making the ending of the last two episodes vastly different.

A still of Billy Butcher and MM from 'The Boys' Season 5 (Cover image credit: Amazon Studios)
A still of Billy Butcher and MM from 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image Source: Amazon Studios)

Ahead of the episode's premiere, theories on discussion platforms and social media have hinted at the possible deaths of Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso). In the comics, these characters meet brutal ends, with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban in the series) responsible for their deaths. To add, none of The Boys have died yet, making it increasingly possible that one or some of these characters may not make the finale. 'The Boys' drops a new episode weekly on Wednesdays on Prime Video.

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