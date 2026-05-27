Is Chris Mulkley's Tom Weaver the main villain in 'Marshals' Season 2 — Here's what we think

Tom Weaver, aka Chris Mulkley, was first introduced in Episode 4 as a character focused on establishing the Weaver ranch.

Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey) was officially revealed to be the big bad in 'Marshals' Season 1. The finale saw Weaver, the ranch owner and former stockbroker, as the man behind the violence on Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his family. This makes it a major storyline for the second season, which is already greenlit by the network. Weaver was first introduced in Episode 4 as a character focused on establishing the Weaver ranch after a successful run with the stock market. He was looked at as a father figure to Kayce, and help him heal from his traumatic past. Later on, he was a no-show till Episode 7, and again until Episode 12, where he pressured Kayce to sell his East Camp property.

A still of Chris Mulkey as Tom Weaver in 'Marshals' (Cover image credit: CBS)

While it was not clear why Weaver wanted Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) dead, the finale addressed the narrative. Weaver needed Kayce's land to build and expand his ranching operation. The crime procedural had kept him in the shadows for a major part of the series, and the unmasking makes him the central antagonist in Season 2. While 'Marshals' was largely looked at as direct procedural, the storyline makes it a lot more closer to how 'Yellowstone' operated. The land lore and a common villain further add to the intrigue. With this, the new seasons poses two major questions for Kayce: will he be able to rescue his son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), after Weaver kidnaps him in? And was his romantic interest, Dolly Weaver (Ellyn Jameson) in on her father's plan since the start? These burning questions add to what Season 2 needs to address.

A still of Luke Grimes as Kayce in 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

In related news, series star Arielle Kebbel teased the second season. "I don't know where this season is going just yet," she told THR. "But what I can say is that whether it’s the Weaver family or another family, the Duttons always find trouble. And I will say that there was a moment where I gasped reading the first episode of season two." Adding to this was Logan Marshall-Green: "It's complex in how [the Weaver betrayal] is unveiled with season two. The little I know, in the first episode I've read, you're going to get a lot of consequences for all of these actions, but the agenda behind them in regards to all of them — being it Weaver or Dolly — is not going to be what you think, necessarily. And there will be, there will be consequences." At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation on the plotline. However, it won't be a long wait as the network has confirmed a fall release date later this year.