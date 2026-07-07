MEAWW Entertainment Logo

What happened to Z in Port Charles? John Oliver bows out of ‘General Hospital’ in a dramatic fashion

John Oliver’s three-episode arc on ‘General Hospital’ fulfills all his wishes in Port Charles.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Still of Z and Carly in 'General Hospital' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)
Still of Z and Carly in 'General Hospital' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)

Popular talk show host John Oliver has finally made his dream come true. He has completed a three-episode juicy arc on 'General Hospital.' Back in March, he spoke of his wish to feature on soaps on his talk show, claiming that he was a long-time fan. However, he did not want to appear just for the sake of it. He had some demands about the supposed part. "I only have a few conditions: First, I don't want to play myself; I want to be a character. And I want his name to be ridiculous. Also, I want to do something juicy like murder or slapping or being slapped or being someone's long-lost something and, ideally, I'd like a dramatic close-up of my face. But in return, trust me, I will give my all to this performance," he listed those requests in his show, 'Last Week Tonight.'

John Oliver attends the 2026 Garden Of Laughs at Radio City Music Hall on April 13, 2026 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images Theo Wargo / Staff )
John Oliver attends the 2026 Garden Of Laughs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo / Staff )

All his requests were met during his run on the show. He had a ridiculous name, Z, and flew into Port Charles on July 2. The moment he touched down in the city, the cruel executive shot an injured gunman. He was revealed to be a high-ranking member of the soap's shadowy World Securities Bureau (WSB). Z beelines to Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), stating that he was there to "help," with a dramatic close-up of his face. For those unaware, Josslyn is a part of WSB and was later injured during a firefight involving the controversial organization. This invited the ire of fiery Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), Josslyn's mother, who is already miffed at the organization for recruiting Josslyn, taking advantage of her vulnerable state. 

Still of Z and Jossly in 'General Hospital' (Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)
Still of Z and Jossly in 'General Hospital' (Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)

Z informs Carly that 'Jacks' (Josslyn) was injured but will "pull through." Carly was stunned by the callousness Z displayed at the whole thing. She reproached Z for showing no concern, especially since Josslyn risked her life for his organization. Carly was particularly agitated by the fact that he was calling Josslyn by her last name, as she was just a spy and nothing else. Z scoffed at her breakdown, stating, "That's what she is, a WSB agent by choice." Carly protested against the insinuation, claiming that Josslyn was not in her right mind when she took the call. Her boyfriend had just been brutally murdered, and the organization used the grief to conscript her into the bureau. 

Still of Z and Cassius in 'General Hospital' (Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)
Still of Z and Cassius in 'General Hospital' (Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)

Z was clearly unaffected by this argument. He flaunted his authority over Josslyn by promising Carly that he would get her name on the list of people who may visit his agent. "I don't want to be added to the list. I want my daughter back," Carly angrily responded. "Then let me put this in language that you will understand — That ain't gonna happen," Z sarcastically retorted. That was it for Carly. She delivered her characteristic slap on Z's face. Just like that, all the items from Oliver's wishlist were fulfilled.  Fortunately, it was just a slap and not a fatal injury. This means the gate is still open for Oliver to return to Port Charles in the future. Josslyn remains affiliated with WSB, making the return even more likely. Z bowed out of his guest arc on July 6, which also marked the exit of Cassius Faison (Ryan Paevey). In fact, the last thing Z does in Port Charles is offer Cassius a job in his notorious organization. 

In a video promoting his appearance on the show's official YouTube channel, Oliver expressed his gratitude to the show for arranging everything so brilliantly. The veteran Laura Wright shared that she had a blast shooting with the talk show host and adored his work on set. "If he was nervous, you couldn't tell," Wright said to Variety. "He was perfect with his lines. We were in the middle of a very intense storyline that has been building for months, so it's really funny that he stepped right in and didn't miss a beat. You would think he's been on the show!" 'General Hospital' airs every weekday on ABC.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Will there be an ‘All American’ Season 9? Here's what we know ahead of the Season 8 premiere
TV

Will there be an ‘All American’ Season 9? Here's what we know ahead of the Season 8 premiere

‘All American’ Season 8 is scheduled to premiere with its first two episodes on Monday, July 13
7 hours ago
Why ‘Dutton Ranch’ isn’t eligible for the 2026 Emmys
YELLOWSTONE

Why ‘Dutton Ranch’ isn’t eligible for the 2026 Emmys

The ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off has become a fan favorite, but an unexpected technicality has kept it out of one of TV’s biggest awards races.
12 hours ago
Netflix announces new Harlan Coben show with ‘Riverdale’ star after I Will Find You’s massive success
RIVERDALE

Netflix announces new Harlan Coben show with ‘Riverdale’ star after I Will Find You’s massive success

The wait is over for Harlan Coben fans as Netflix has officially locked in the lead cast for its newest mystery drama
12 hours ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Inside the surprising Final Jeopardy move that nearly cost the win
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Inside the surprising Final Jeopardy move that nearly cost the win

Caleb Groen from California faced off against Lee Ann McGuire Whitlock and Owen Harrington on Monday's episode of 'Jeopardy!'.
13 hours ago
How to watch 2026 Emmy nominations: Release time, date and more
TV

How to watch 2026 Emmy nominations: Release time, date and more

The Emmy nominations announcement will be made by Liza Colon-Zayas and Jeff Hiller
13 hours ago
Kaitlin Olson's 'High Potential' Season 3 gets early update despite 2027 delay
TV

Kaitlin Olson's 'High Potential' Season 3 gets early update despite 2027 delay

'High Potential' Season 3 finally gets an update as the show appears to be moving forward with ABC holding the procedural for 2027.
21 hours ago
‘The Greatest’ sets release date as first teaser offers glimpse into Muhammad Ali’s extraordinary journey
TV

‘The Greatest’ sets release date as first teaser offers glimpse into Muhammad Ali’s extraordinary journey

'The Greatest,' following Ali's journey from rags to riches, is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video sooner than you think.
1 day ago
Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict 2026 World Cup? Truth behind that wild rumor
TV

Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict 2026 World Cup? Truth behind that wild rumor

‘The Simpsons’ predicted decades ago that two particular countries would face each other in an all-important match.
1 day ago
Where is Tumbleton? ‘HOTD’ Season 3’s town explained and its importance
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

Where is Tumbleton? ‘HOTD’ Season 3’s town explained and its importance

Tumbleton is taken by Ormund in the latest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’, putting Rhaneyra in a difficult situation.
1 day ago
Who is Daeron Targaryen? ‘HOTD’ Season 3 Episode 3 twist explained
TV

Who is Daeron Targaryen? ‘HOTD’ Season 3 Episode 3 twist explained

Daeron Targaryen is seemingly taken prisoner by Daemon and Rhaenyra, but still manages to come out on top
1 day ago