What happened to Z in Port Charles? John Oliver bows out of ‘General Hospital’ in a dramatic fashion

John Oliver’s three-episode arc on ‘General Hospital’ fulfills all his wishes in Port Charles.

Popular talk show host John Oliver has finally made his dream come true. He has completed a three-episode juicy arc on 'General Hospital.' Back in March, he spoke of his wish to feature on soaps on his talk show, claiming that he was a long-time fan. However, he did not want to appear just for the sake of it. He had some demands about the supposed part. "I only have a few conditions: First, I don't want to play myself; I want to be a character. And I want his name to be ridiculous. Also, I want to do something juicy like murder or slapping or being slapped or being someone's long-lost something and, ideally, I'd like a dramatic close-up of my face. But in return, trust me, I will give my all to this performance," he listed those requests in his show, 'Last Week Tonight.'

John Oliver attends the 2026 Garden Of Laughs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo / Staff )

All his requests were met during his run on the show. He had a ridiculous name, Z, and flew into Port Charles on July 2. The moment he touched down in the city, the cruel executive shot an injured gunman. He was revealed to be a high-ranking member of the soap's shadowy World Securities Bureau (WSB). Z beelines to Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), stating that he was there to "help," with a dramatic close-up of his face. For those unaware, Josslyn is a part of WSB and was later injured during a firefight involving the controversial organization. This invited the ire of fiery Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), Josslyn's mother, who is already miffed at the organization for recruiting Josslyn, taking advantage of her vulnerable state.

Still of Z and Jossly in 'General Hospital' (Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)

Z informs Carly that 'Jacks' (Josslyn) was injured but will "pull through." Carly was stunned by the callousness Z displayed at the whole thing. She reproached Z for showing no concern, especially since Josslyn risked her life for his organization. Carly was particularly agitated by the fact that he was calling Josslyn by her last name, as she was just a spy and nothing else. Z scoffed at her breakdown, stating, "That's what she is, a WSB agent by choice." Carly protested against the insinuation, claiming that Josslyn was not in her right mind when she took the call. Her boyfriend had just been brutally murdered, and the organization used the grief to conscript her into the bureau.

Still of Z and Cassius in 'General Hospital' (Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)

Z was clearly unaffected by this argument. He flaunted his authority over Josslyn by promising Carly that he would get her name on the list of people who may visit his agent. "I don't want to be added to the list. I want my daughter back," Carly angrily responded. "Then let me put this in language that you will understand — That ain't gonna happen," Z sarcastically retorted. That was it for Carly. She delivered her characteristic slap on Z's face. Just like that, all the items from Oliver's wishlist were fulfilled. Fortunately, it was just a slap and not a fatal injury. This means the gate is still open for Oliver to return to Port Charles in the future. Josslyn remains affiliated with WSB, making the return even more likely. Z bowed out of his guest arc on July 6, which also marked the exit of Cassius Faison (Ryan Paevey). In fact, the last thing Z does in Port Charles is offer Cassius a job in his notorious organization.

In a video promoting his appearance on the show's official YouTube channel, Oliver expressed his gratitude to the show for arranging everything so brilliantly. The veteran Laura Wright shared that she had a blast shooting with the talk show host and adored his work on set. "If he was nervous, you couldn't tell," Wright said to Variety. "He was perfect with his lines. We were in the middle of a very intense storyline that has been building for months, so it's really funny that he stepped right in and didn't miss a beat. You would think he's been on the show!" 'General Hospital' airs every weekday on ABC.