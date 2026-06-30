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John Oliver bags another soap opera role after surprise ‘General Hospital’ casting

After his appearance on ‘General Hospital’ in July, John Oliver will appear on another soap opera in August
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 10 MINUTES AGO
A still of John Oliver from his show (Cover Image Source: YouTube | LastWeekTonight)
A still of John Oliver from his show (Cover Image Source: YouTube | LastWeekTonight)

John Oliver has taken another massive step in his career as a daytime actor. The host of HBO's satirical news program 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' shocked the world a few days ago when it was announced on June 29 that he would appear on 'General Hospital.' The saga began in March, when Oliver made an impassioned request to casting directors associated with daytime soaps to consider his acting services. Knowing that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has appeared on and off across a decade on 'General Hospital,' Oliver felt both "jealous" and inspired, and he finally put himself out there. “To all the soap operas out there, let me say this: I am officially offering myself to you,” said Oliver amid cheers and laughter from the audience. “Write me a role, and I will be on your set so fast, it will make your head spin,” he added. The strategy worked, and now the host has booked roles in two renowned soaps. 

Oliver elaborated during the March 8 episode of his show that he was very keen to take up a part in daily soaps because he has always loved them. The host added that he did not want to play himself; instead, he wanted a character with a "ridiculous" name. “Also, I want to do something juicy, like murder or slapping or being slapped, or being someone’s long-lost something, and ideally I’d like a dramatic close-up of my face,” he shared. In exchange for these demands, he vowed to give the role his all. During the recent installment of 'Last Week Tonight,' Oliver announced that he had booked a part on the NBC soap 'Days of Our Lives.'

“I am happy to say that I’ve already taped a week of episodes on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ which is clearly a huge honor. It’s been home to some of the most renowned soap opera actors, like Deidre Hall, Susan Seaforth Hayes and John Aniston,” he said. “It’s also featured guest appearances from legends like Dick Van Dyke, Betty White and now me.” In 'Days of Our Lives,' he will appear on episodes airing on August 11, 12, and 14. 

However, before starring on 'Days of Our Lives,' he will be seen on 'General Hospital.' His role was recently announced in a press release, which also featured the first look at his mysterious character. The host is set to appear as a guest in episodes airing on July 2, 3, and 6.

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