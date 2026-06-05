‘General Hospital’ writes out notorious villain following long trail of crimes in Port Charles

The June 4 episode of ‘General Hospital’ featured a major departure following a last-minute deal for freedom

After months of manipulation, cover-ups, kidnappings, and dirty work carried out on behalf of some of ‘General Hospital’s’ most dangerous players, Pascal’s story came to an end during the June 4 episode. The character, portrayed by Marc Forget, first appeared in July 2025. Pascal was introduced as an employee of Sidwell, but viewers soon learned he was much more than a simple servant. Among the many crimes linked to Pascal, one of the most shocking involved holding Britt against her will. The situation became even more dangerous when he attached a bomb to her ankle. It was one of several moments that established just how far he would go to protect his employer's interests. After eventually arriving in Port Charles, Pascal publicly took on the role of Sidwell’s butler. Behind closed doors, however, he remained involved in criminal operations.

'General Hospital' still featuring Marc Forget as Pascal (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Christine Bartolucci)

He worked alongside both Sidwell and WSB director Ross Cullum as they pressured Britt to complete work connected to Faison’s final project. Anna Devane also suffered because of Pascal’s involvement. While she was being held at Wyndemere, Pascal played a key role in a disturbing scheme designed to prey on her fears and memories. He attempted to convince Anna that Faison was somehow still alive. The psychological pressure left her questioning what was real and what was not. Pascal later found himself helping clean up a crime scene. After Sidwell fatally shot Henry Dalton, it was Pascal who assisted in covering up the killing. He helped dispose of evidence and move the victim’s body. The plan became even darker when Dalton’s remains were hidden inside Laura Collins’s vehicle, giving Sidwell leverage over both Laura and Sonny Corinthos.

'General Hospital' still featuring Andrew Hawkes as Ross Cullum and Carlo Rota as Sidwell (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Christine Bartolucci)

The butler’s story was not entirely about criminal activity, though. Things got increasingly complicated during his stay at Wyndemere. Pascal developed an attachment to Sidwell’s son, Marco, a situation that fueled resentment toward Lucas Jones. Marco and Lucas were building a life together, something Pascal struggled to accept. That jealousy occasionally pushed him into confrontations with Lucas, creating another source of tension. Unfortunately for Pascal, matters became far worse when Marco was murdered by Ross Cullum. To make things even more painful, Pascal knew he had indirectly contributed to the circumstances that exposed Marco and Lucas’ efforts to work against Cullum. The guilt haunted him as much as the grief. Pascal’s downfall began when Britt informed Sonny that he had participated in covering up Dalton’s murder.

'General Hospital' still featuring Van Hansis as Lucas and Marc Forget as Pascal (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Christine Bartolucci)

Sonny wasted little time sharing that information with Laura, and together they began searching for a way to pressure Sidwell’s trusted aide into cooperating. Their strategy involved Lucas, who became an important piece of the plan. Lucas intentionally directed suspicion toward Pascal by acting as though he believed the butler was responsible for Marco’s death. The move was designed to make Pascal nervous and isolate him from his allies, and it worked. Convinced that Sidwell might eliminate him if he became a liability, Pascal decided to run. Before he could disappear, however, Sonny intercepted him and offered another option. During Pascal’s final appearance, Sonny pointed out the obvious reality. Sidwell was unlikely to forgive anyone connected to his son’s death, and remaining in town could easily become a death sentence. Sonny proposed helping him leave the country, but there was a catch. Pascal would need to provide information that could be used against his boss.

A 'General Hospital' still featuring Van Hansis, Marc Forget, Maura West, and Carlo Rota (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Christine Bartolucci)

Terrified of returning to Wyndemere himself, Pascal refused to retrieve the compromising photographs that Sidwell had been using as leverage against Sonny and Laura. Instead, he revealed the combination to the safe in which the evidence was stored. Lucas was then able to recover the material personally. With that, Pascal’s chapter came to a close. Sonny arranged for one of his associates to escort him to an airfield, and the troubled former butler was sent away to an undisclosed destination. Whether he finds safety remains another question entirely. Fans wondering if they have truly seen the last of Pascal may not want to close the book just yet. According to Soap Opera Digest, a ‘General Hospital’ representative confirmed that Marc Forget’s character has exited the show for the time being, but also noted that returns are always possible in Port Charles.