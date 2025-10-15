Robert Irwin breaks down during emotional ‘DWTS’ performance dedicated to parents: ‘I know my dad…’

Robert and partner Witney Carson performed a contemporary routine to Phil Collins’ 'You'll Be in My Heart'

Robert Irwin is once again winning hearts with his dance performance in 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34. Infused with emotions and stellar dance moves, Robert paid tribute to his parents in a touching dance routine in the latest episode of the show. The wildlife conservationist was so emotional that he couldn't hold back his tears, making for an emotional 'DWTS' moment.

A still of Robert Irwin and Witney Carson performing the cha-cha on 'DWTS' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @dancingwiththestars)

During Dedication Night on Tuesday, October 14, Robert and partner Witney Carson performed a contemporary routine to Phil Collins’ 'You'll Be in My Heart,' paying tribute to his mom, Terri Irwin, and late dad, Steve Irwin, with his mother even making a cameo, as per E News. Speaking about his mother, Robert shared, "She's an absolute hero to me, because I was 2 when I lost Dad. As I got older, I started to realize just how hard it would have been for her to be there for us and all the while continue Dad's legacy that she and Dad built together."

Holding back his tears, he continued, "I've never been able to capture the feeling of gratitude I feel for it. At every milestone when I just wished that my dad was there, she was there. And that was enough." Robert then opened up about the challenges of losing his father, who died from a stingray injury in 2006, saying his mother's "strength is so inspiring" and helped him cope. Terri shared during rehearsal that it was actually Robert and his sister, Bindi Irwin, who helped her heal.

Robert added, "This is a moment with my mum that I will cherish forever, and I know my dad would be so proud." His performance with Carson moved everyone to tears, with judge Bruno Tonioli commenting, "Steve is looking at you, kid, and he's smiling. All I can say is this was the true expression of everlasting love." Judge Derek Hough, who was also Bindi's former 'DWTS' partner in 2015, also struggled to share his thoughts as he tried hard to hold back his tears. Hough praised Robert, saying, "The love I have for your family. Thank you. I just have so much love for you guys. Man, I'm so proud of you. I really am. You've become such an amazing man, and the world needs the Irwin family."

The dance, emotional for Robert and Carson, also earned high marks, 9 each from Tonioli, Hough, and guest judge Kym Johnson, and an 8 from Carrie Ann Inaba. Robert added another heartfelt dedication, saying, "This dance is for my mum. It's for all of the mums out there who don't get the recognition they deserve. This is for the single parents who work so hard every day to put one foot in front of the other. It's for anyone who's lost, someone who feels lost, keep going. And if you can, go call your mom and tell her that you love her."

Notably, Dedication Night on 'DWTS' was an emotional evening as each celebrity performed a heartfelt tribute to someone special in their life, honoring parents, siblings, former co-stars, partners, and children with 10 moving routines, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The night ended on a sweet note with no eliminations, allowing all 10 remaining couples to advance to week six.