‘DWTS’ pro Witney Carson drops clues about her Disney Night dance with Robert Irwin

Before the upcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, Carson and Irwin teased their cha-cha routine to 'Try Everything'

'Dancing With The Stars' pro dancer Witney Carson is dropping hints about her Disney Night performance with Robert Irwin. In the upcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, set to air on October 7, Carson and Irwin will perform a cha-cha routine to 'Try Everything' from 'Zootopia.' During her latest interview with ScreenRant, Carson revealed what the fans can expect from the duo's upcoming performance for Disney Night. Then, Carson said, "Disney Night, we're really trying to just bring like a different side of Robert out. A really light, fun, and positive side. I mean, that's really what Disney is. It's very nostalgic, and it makes people feel happy, so I think that's just what we're trying to go for with our dance."

Elsewhere in the interview, Carson was also asked about the DMs she has been receiving from fans urging her to date Irwin. With a laugh, Carson explained, "I have had to post a few times being like, okay everyone, let's hold off on the applications! Because we cannot be distracted at this point in time. I will collect them and present them to Robert after we're done, but for now...somehow people have gotten my email, so now it's become just hundreds and hundreds a day, and it's just it's too stressful for me to handle. I'm like handing it over until we're done, and then we can assess his love life. I'm gonna need to put ABC on that job [laughs] that's above my pay grade."

Up until now, Irwin has managed to win the hearts of the judges as well as fans with his incredible dance performances. During the grand premiere of 'DWTS' Season 34, Irwin and his partner, Carson, danced to 'Born to Be Wild' by Steppenwolf, and they stunned the judges with their routine. Judge Derek Hough had gushed over the duo's first dance, saying, "The best first dance I've ever seen on the show!" Eventually, the pair received a score of 15 out of 20 points.

In the second week, Irwin and Carson performed a tango to 'Move Your Feet' by Junior Senior, and they again wowed the judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli with their power-packed performance, earning a score of 22 out of 30 points. In the third week, which was TikTok Night, the pair did salsa to 'Million Dollar Baby' by Tommy Richman, bagging a score of 22 out of 30 points. Now, Irwin and Carson are looking forward to winning hearts on Disney Night. 'DWTS' Season 34 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.