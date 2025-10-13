‘DWTS’ Season 34’s Dedication Night to feature surprise guest judge — and we can’t be more excited

The special episode will feature celebrity contestants performing dances in tribute to the people who shaped their lives

Following the elimination of Hilaria Baldwin, the competition is piping hot in 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34. As the show enters Week 5, the celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to bring forth their best moves. With the theme for the new episode set as a Dedication night and a guest judge all set to grace the show, it's worth watching how contestants will bring their A-game and whether they will be able to surpass Whitney Leavitt's high score streak.

A still of hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough with various contestants and pros (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The Dedication Night of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 will air on Tuesday, October 14. The special episode will feature celebrity contestants performing dances in tribute to the people who shaped their lives, including their parents, partners, siblings, mentors, or friends. The night will also showcase a mix of moving ballads and upbeat routines, along with the special return of two-time Mirrorball champion Kym Johnson as a guest judge, according to IMDb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Talking about the viewers' reception of the show, Season 34 is experiencing a ratings boost. The ABC show has grown its first-night audience each week since the Tuesday, September 16 premiere, reaching 5.88 million viewers on Disney-themed night, making it the first time in 'DWTS' history that same-day viewership has increased for three consecutive weeks post-premiere. The show is also performing strongly with younger viewers, topping a 1.0 rating among adults 18–49 in each of the first four weeks, a notable achievement for a non-sports network program, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Through Tuesday, the show is averaging 5.64 million viewers and a 1.14 rating in adults 18–49, based solely on same-day viewing without factoring in streaming or delayed viewing. This represents a 16% increase in total viewers and a 56% jump in the 18–49 demographic compared to last season, underscoring its growing popularity with younger audiences, a segment where most network shows now primarily rely on streaming.

The strong ratings are also positively impacting its lead-out show, 'High Potential.' Tuesday’s episode of 'High Potential' attracted 4.51 million first-night viewers, setting a season high, with projections suggesting the number will more than double once streaming viewership is included. This showcases how the dance-reality show's resurgence is not only reviving its own viewership but also boosting performance for other shows in its time slot, proving its continued influence and relevance in network television.