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What happened to Skye in ‘Sheriff Country’? Amanda Arcuri’s character takes a bold stand

Skye becomes concerned about her mother and grandfather in the latest episode of 'Sheriff Country'
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Skye from 'Sheriff Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still of Skye from 'Sheriff Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

The latest episode of 'Sheriff Country', titled 'Maria', focused on Sheriff Mickey Fox's (Morena Baccarin) quest to save her father and the other girls who were kidnapped. As Mickey worked to get her father, Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown), back, Skye Fraley (Amanda Arcuri) stepped up to help her mother. Skye, Mickey's daughter, got involved when she couldn't contact Wes. Skye's tension skyrocketed when even Mickey didn't answer her phone. Hence, she went to Mickey's office for more information and learned about her grandfather's missing case. Skye wanted to help but was told to wait for some news.

A still of Skye from 'Sheriff Country' (Image Source: CBS)

This was incredibly difficult for Skye, as two people she cared for were in trouble. The situation made her realize she wasn't a kid anymore and needed to start taking care of her mother. Mickey located and rescued Wes through thermal imaging drones. After everything was resolved, Skye ordered dinner for Mickey. Skye also found out that her long-dead grandmother, Eva Santos, aka Maria (Rachel Ticotin), is alive. She wanted to know more about Eva, but respected her mother's decision to keep some distance. At the end, Skye told Mickey that she now understood she shouldn't have interfered. Mickey was dealing with a lot because of Eva and needed space to handle the situation.

A still of Eva from 'Sheriff Country' (Image Source: CBS | Darren Goldstein)

The relationship seemed stronger than ever. This was good news for Mickey, as the duo would soon face another issue. Travis Fraley (Christopher Gorham), Mickey's ex and Skye's father, was gearing up to sell Fraley Industries. The episode also featured a cameo from 'Fire Country' fan favorite Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway), who arrived to help with the search operation. Mickey and her team put Sonny, the cartel's mastermind, behind bars. After the cartel was wrapped up in Edgewater, Eva also left, prioritizing Mickey's wishes even though Wes wanted to reconcile.

A still of Cassidy and Jake from 'Sheriff Country' (Image Source: CBS | Darren Goldstein)

The team came together to celebrate Gina's (Caroline Rhea) happy news. She was cancer-free. After an argument with Mickey earlier in the episode, where she confronted Lieutenant Nathan Boone (Matt Lauria) about his risky actions on duty, he also made an important call regarding his mental health. Boone stepped down from his position for a while. Clearly, Boone needed the break, as he hasn't been the same since Mickey rejected his confession, and everyone but him could see it. Seems like all is well now in Edgewater, but not for long, as both 'Fire Country' and Sheriff Country' are set to have an epic crossover next week. To find out what happens next in Mickey's life, tune in every Friday at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.

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