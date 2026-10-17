‘Fire Country’ Season 5 Episode 2 reveals Fire Captain Jake's fate after premiere cliffhanger

‘Fire Country’ season 5 episode 2 reveals Jake’s fate after the shooting as the team uncovers the attacker’s motive

'Fire Country' Season 5 returned on Friday with its highly anticipated second episode. 'Fire Under Fire' featured appearances of fan favorites from 'Sheriff Country' and also revealed dangerous details from CJ's past. However, viewers were most keen to uncover Jake's (Jordan Calloway) fate after the premiere's cliffhanger. In the premiere episode, he was hit by one of the bullets shot at the Station. He was shown injured, but it was never revealed whether he made it out alive. The second episode quickly revealed that his story would indeed continue in the procedural.

A still of Jake from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS)

The episode shows that Jake's helmet saved him from a serious physical injury. He is allowed to go home, but the fan favorite continues to suffer mental repercussions of the incident throughout the episode. The situation also puts him in a conflict with his wife, Violet (Nesta Cooper). She wants him to take some time off after the shooting, but Jake doesn't want to do so. Ultimately, though, the couple work it out, as they confront the unexpected feelings brought by their negative pregnancy test.

A still of Jake from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS | Sergei Bachlakov)

Jake's fears from the shooting episode resurface when the team is dispatched to handle a wildfire. Newcomer CJ helps him through the situation. Clearly, the shooting has left him way more vulnerable than he would like to admit. The episode featured appearances from Mickey (Morena Baccarin) and Hank (Ian Quinlan) from 'Sheriff Country.' The duo uncovered that Bryce Moffat was behind the shooting. He was mad at the firefighters because they failed to save his mother's home. He wasn't satisfied with the shooting and continued his revenge plan with more fires. Only after his elder brother talked to him did he calm down.

A still of Bode from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS | Sergei Bachlakov)

CJ's (Olivia Thirlby) past also came to light. Turns out her previous team sent her to die when she refused to join their corrupt activities. She saved herself by fleeing the dangerous stairwell, but the betrayal made her suspicious. Therefore, she wasn't keen to become a firefighter again. However, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Edgewater have changed her perception, and she agrees to join his volunteer program. The revelation also introduced a possible danger lurking at the corner. CJ claimed her previous team would come after her.

Manny (Kevin Alejandro) initially suspected his nephew Angel to be behind the shooting. But his doubts were proven wrong. Manny also grew closer to Angel by saving the latter from a bee attack. He later tells Camille (Natalie Zea) that he once admired his elder brother, and seeing him become a criminal broke him. Manny feared that if he stayed around his brother, he would have become the same. The family dynamics will soon come to light, as Angel ends the episode by calling his father. 'Fire Country' airs every Friday at 9/8c on CBS.



