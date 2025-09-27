Robert Irwin opens up about his first celebrity crush — and yes, it’s a former ‘DWTS’ star we didn’t expect

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, the ‘DWTS’ contestant revealed a surprising connection to a beloved former star

Robert Irwin is only one week into his ‘Dancing With the Stars’ journey, and already, the conservationist has captured the ballroom, the judges, and the internet. His energetic Jive with pro partner Witney Carson lit up the season 34 premiere, with Derek Hough calling it “the best first dance I have ever seen on the show.” Bruno Tonioli gushed it was “not just good, but great! wonderful in the best possible way.” For Irwin, stepping onto the ‘DWTS’ stage has been more than just a new challenge. It has felt, as he described it, like “coming home.” That connection comes from family. His sister Bindi Irwin famously lifted the Mirrorball trophy a decade ago.

Also, it ties back to a personal memory that fans are only just learning about. In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, recorded while he cuddled a litter of playful puppies, Irwin revealed that his very first celebrity crush also happened to be a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ alum. “This is actually fitting,” he said with a laugh. “Because she was on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ Zendaya. Growing up, I just thought, ‘She’s cool.’” The revelation instantly sent fans buzzing, especially since Zendaya’s time on the show remains one of its most memorable runs.

Appearing on Season 16 at just 16 years old, the Disney Channel star partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy and became an instant ballroom favorite. She made it all the way to the finale but ultimately lost to country singer Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough. The result still sparks debate among longtime viewers. Looking back, Zendaya has admitted that the experience was more stressful than she let on. In a January 2025 interview with W Magazine, she confessed, “I took it very seriously, which, in retrospect, I wish I didn’t. I wish I’d enjoyed it a little bit more and just was like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ You know what I mean? But I was stressing myself out. I really went through it on that [show].”

And while Irwin admitted to his childhood crush, he also made sure to shout out Zendaya’s fiancé. “I also love Tom Holland,” he joked. “I’ve got a full bro crush on Tom Holland, too.” The revelation adds more charm to Irwin’s growing popularity on the show. Known around the world as the son of the late Steve Irwin, Robert has built his own reputation as a passionate conservationist, wildlife photographer, and television personality. But his playful honesty and youthful energy are already making him a standout in the ballroom.

With praise from the judges and a wave of online support, Irwin’s debut has set the bar high for the rest of the season. Whether or not he follows in his sister’s footsteps and wins the Mirrorball remains to be seen. But his first dance and his candid confession about Zendaya have already made him one of the most talked-about contestants. As for Zendaya, her ‘DWTS’ journey may have ended in second place, but her career since then has been nothing short of golden. Today, Zendaya is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, with blockbuster films, Emmy-winning TV roles, and high-profile red carpets defining her career.