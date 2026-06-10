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Who is Lara D? Australian singer helps Sofia Vergara get revenge on fellow ‘AGT’ Season 21 judges

Sofia Vergara spotted a star she couldn't ignore during Episode 2 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screengrab of singer Lara D; still of the judges from 'America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
Screengrab of singer Lara D; still of the judges from 'America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

It took just a few minutes for Lara D to go from working in her family’s real estate business in Australia to becoming one of the standout performers of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21. The Sydney native arrived on the ‘AGT’ stage during the second week of auditions with a simple goal: to prove that she is among the competition’s best singers. By the time she walked off, she had secured a Golden Buzzer, received praise from all four judges, and given Sofia Vergara a moment she had been waiting for since the season began. During the first week of auditions, Vergara came close to hitting the Golden Buzzer twice, only to watch someone else beat her to it.

A screengrab of Sofia Vergara taken from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A screengrab of Sofia Vergara taken from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

The first near-miss was when teenage vocalist Lai Noelle delivered a performance that left the judging panel impressed. Vergara openly admitted she was considering sending the young singer straight through to the live shows. Unfortunately for her, Simon Cowell had other plans. After discouraging her from pressing the button, he turned around and claimed the Golden Buzzer for himself. Things got even more dramatic later that evening. The Acro Canine Crew brought the house down with their audition. Once again, Vergara looked ready to make her move. Before she could react, however, host Terry Crews raced from backstage to the judges’ table and slammed the Golden Buzzer himself. As a result, when the second round of auditions arrived, Vergara seemed determined not to let another special act slip away.

That’s when Lara D helped her. Before stepping into the spotlight, the singer spoke a little about her life back home. She explained that she had been working alongside her parents in their real estate company, but she added, “I'm not living my dream in Australia.” For her audition, she selected ‘Oscar Winning Tears’, a song by British artist Raye from the 2023 album ‘My 21st Century Blues’. The audience was silent as Lara performed with confidence and precision. Instead of trying to imitate the original artist, she made the song feel like her own. Vergara immediately praised the singer, telling her, “I loved it. There is something about you that is very special.” Howie Mandel was equally enthusiastic. 

A still of Lara D while performing on 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)
A still of Lara D while performing on 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)

The longtime judge explained, “This is the kind of thing that I've been looking for. I've been looking for a surprise. I’ve been looking for something unexpected.” As he continued speaking, he slowly moved toward the Golden Buzzer while complimenting the singer. Lara began tearing up as Mandel teased, “You deserve…” The comedian seemed ready to press the button, but Vergara had clearly learned her lesson. Before Mandel could complete his speech or reach the buzzer himself, Vergara quickly stretched across the table and slammed it. Golden confetti rained down in the theater as the audience applauded. Not only had Lara secured a direct path to the live shows, but Vergara finally got the Golden Buzzer moment she had narrowly missed twice before. 

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