Who is ‘Calabasas Confidential’s cast dating? Inside reality show’s messiest relationships

The cast of ‘Calabasas Confidential’ spent the season nursing broken hearts and embarking on new romantic adventures.

'Calabasas Confidential' took the audience behind the scenes in the lives of California's elites. However, the cast was living a king-size life; they were as messy as other reality stars at heart. Many in the cast had complicated histories, while some embarked on new romantic adventures. Friendships were tested, and plenty of tears were shed. The love triangle between Alexie Olivo, Emilie Nelson, and newbie Ben Favaedi, and the battle for Dylan's heart between Suede Brooks and Emma Medrano created a lot of drama within the group, leaving many friendships on the verge of breaking. Let's take a look at who these elites rode off into the sunset with, and whether they are still with them.

Cast of 'Calabasas Confidential' (Image Source: Netflix | Krista Schlueter)

Hercy Miller

Hercy Miller posing for camera (Image Source: Instagram | @hercymiller)

In high school, Hercy was in a relationship with Kimoa, a fellow cast member. However, both started the show very much single and on good terms. Master P's protege and son did not dip into the romantic waters too much, with his focus fully on realizing his basketball dreams. A date happened with Emilie, raising some eyebrows due to Kimora and Emilie's friendship. Emilie, though, did not feel a spark, and both ended on amicable terms. At the end, all Hercy wanted was his friends, and he suggested a cast reunion in a beach rental. As per social media, the New Orleans Privateers player is still single.

Dylan Wolf

Still of Jemma and Dylan in 'Calabasas Confidentia' (Image Source: Netflix)

Dylan wreaked havoc in Calabasas with his wandering eye. He hooked up with best friends Jemma and Emma in high school, which left the girls at odds. Jemma decided to break all ties with Dylan, but Emma continued to hook up on and off over the years. At the start of the season, Emma and Dylan stopped their arrangement, believing they were better off as friends. Dylan then set his eyes on newcomer Suede. However, this also fizzled out when Dylan showed up with another woman's hickey during a group outing. In the last episode, Jemma was seen going to Dylan's room to put their conflict to rest. Viewers were left with a major cliffhanger about their status, considering the romantic feelings on both sides. As per TUDUM, both are in a really "healthy place," according to Jemma. As far as their relationship status is concerned, Dylan's lips are sealed. He confirmed to Decider that his rumored romance with Delilah Belle is long over.

Jemma Durrant

Still of Jemma from 'Calabasas Confidential' (Image Source: Netflix)

Jemma started the season being at odds with Emma and Dylan. She was angry at Emma for hooking up with Dylan, even after knowing that he made fun of Jemma after their night together. She went out on a couple of dates with Nolan, Ben's friend. In the finale, Jemma and Dylan made amends, which could mean a romance could still be on the cards. Jemma was last seen sneaking into Dylan's room. Dylan shed more light on the situation. "I think she just turned off the lights for me because I fell asleep with them on," he said with a cheeky smile. "She just wanted to check in on me, make sure I was all right."

Emilie Nelson

Still of Ben and Emilie in 'Calabasas Confidential' (Image Source: Netflix)

Emilie may not have found a connection with Hercy, but that did not mean her heart was closed the entire summer. She fell hard and fast for newbie Ben Favaedi. The connection cost Emilie her friendship with Alexie, who also liked Ben. But Emilie did not care and remained determined to explore this relationship. Ben was also as smitten as Emilie, and said at the beach, "I'm already falling in love with you." The pair remained friends, taking it day by day.

Ben Favaedi

Ben posing for camera (Image Source: Instagram | @ben_favaedi)

Ben might have been a newcomer, but was quick to catch the group's attention. After the breathtaking kiss with Emilie, Emma revealed that Ben had broken up with his girlfriend, just a day before. It did not seem that their relationship had much support in the group, but the duo did not care. During the beach party, Emilie said that she was falling "head over heels." However, things were still in friend zone territory.

Alexie Olivo

Still of Alexie and Preston in 'Calabasas Confidential' (Image Source: Netflix)

Alexie was interested in Ben, but Emilie swooped in and took him away in a dramatic rooftop party. It was revealed that she kissed Preston many times in the past. The duo, though, chose to remain friends. It does seem things changed off-screen, as Preston played coy and said, "I think we're both in a really good place, and yeah, I'm going to leave it at that," regarding his equation with Emilie. Probably Emilie did walk out with a happily ever after, after all.

Preston Pippen

Still of Alexie and Preston in 'Calabasas Confidential' (Image Source: Netflix)

'Messy Pressy' wore his heart on his sleeve the entire season for Alexie. Both knew there was something underneath, but no one came out with it. During the carnival, he confessed his feelings to her. However, at the end both chose to remain friends. Things appear to have moved away from the friend zone. In December 2025, Preston shared pictures of them eating together, with Alexie commenting, "Love uuuu." Another picture featured the duo working out together in February 2026. Hopefully, the audience will know more at the speculated reunion for the show.

Suede Brooks

Still of Suede in 'Calabasas Confidential' (Image Source: Netflix)

Suede came into the show with a colorful dating history. In the show, she quickly caught Dylan's eye in Kikichella, and both also soft-launched on TikTok. The hickey stunt left Suede aghast, and during a blowup, she let her honest feelings surface. "Do you understand that your actions affect people? I feel like now I get Jemma. You f**ked Jemma up, babe. Like, bad. The way you treat women…No, I'm trying to help you understand that I can't have you going around saying, 'I'm a man this, I'm a man that,' when it doesn't show. I don't see myself being serious with you until you work on yourself," she said to the resident cowboy. Even though they had a spicy ending, it seems they are now in a good place. The influencer recently shared that he remains one of her favorite people in the cast. "How could you get mad at him for longer than a few hours? Come on," she added.

Emma Medrano

Emma posing for camera (Image Source: Instagram | @eemmamedrano)

Emma started the season exploring something with Dylan, and then found herself in a messy love triangle or square with Suede, Jemma, and Dylan. If that was not enough, her argument with Nicole pushed the entire group against her. At the end, she was resolute in her commitment to find new "friends" altogether. Seeing her social media, it seems that bridges are still burnt between her and Nicole. The car dealer is also not following her ex, Dylan. Currently, she seems single.

Sterling introduced his girlfriend, Brynn Rumfallo, a former Dance Moms star, to the gang in episode 8. Things are still going strong between the adorable couple. All other cast members- Jodie, Kimora, Raine, and Nicole are either single or dating someone outside the group. 'Calabasas Confidential' is currently streaming on Netflix.