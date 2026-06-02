MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Chris D'Angelo's 8-game streak ends after dramatic comeback bid

Chris D'Angelo faces off against Peter McFerrin and Camryn Bell in Monday's episode of 'Jeopardy!'
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot of Chris D'Angelo playing on 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot of Chris D'Angelo playing on 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Chris D'Angelo returned for his ninth straight game on Monday's episode of 'Jeopardy!' He was facing off against Peter McFerrin, from Corona, California, and Camryn Bell, from Minnetonka, Minnesota. A thing to note in the episode was that McFerrin was competing while sitting on a chair, which rarely happens on the show. Since the beginning of D'Angelo's reign, fans have hoped he would achieve the feat that the character inspired by him in the movie 'Quiz Lady' completed. To those unaware, his sister Jen penned the script of the venture starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. In the movie, Anne's (Awkwafina) love for game shows is based on D'Angelo's passion for 'Jeopardy!'. The movie ends with Anne going on a 93-game streak in 'Can't Stop the Quiz', Jeopardy's counterpart. 

Chris D'Angelo playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Chris D'Angelo playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The show's host, Ken Jennings, discussed this movie connection right at the start of the episode and shared that D'Angelo is "85 wins away." If he replicates Anne's feat, then he would surpass Jennings as the contestant with the most consecutive wins in the show's history (74 wins). The introduction segment focusing on the movie, driven by his passion, appears to have given D'Angelo performance anxiety. In a stark contrast to previous episodes, he had a horrible start to his game. After the first 15 clues in the 'Jeopardy!' round, the returning champion was standing at -$1,200. Both McFerrin and Bell were ahead of him and tied for the first spot with $4,200 each. 

(R) McFerrin and (L) Bell cast photos for 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)
(L) McFerrin and (R) Bell cast photos for 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Even D'Angelo's usual lifeline did not come to save him in the first round. McFerrin found the first Daily Double (DD) of the game on clue number 19. At that point, he had $5,600 to his name. He decided to bet $2,100 for the DD belonging to the category 'Code Red.' The clue read, "He began organizing the Red Army in 1918 but lost his post as people's commissar for war in 1925." McFerrin answered, "Who is Leon Trotsky?" which was deemed correct. At this point, his winnings stood at $7,700. By the end of the first round, D'Angelo had $600, McFerrin had achieved a clear lead with $8,300, while Bell trailed in second spot with $5,000.

Ken Jennings in 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
Ken Jennings in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: CBS)

D'Angelo refused to give up and staged a comeback of sorts after finding the first DD in 'Double Jeopardy.' The DD was detected on clue number 14 and belonged to the category 'Signs & Symbols.' The returning champion had $5,400 and bet it all to remain alive in the game. The clue read, "An interrobang combines these 2 punctuation marks into a single one." D'Angelo responded, "What is a question mark and an exclamation point?" which was deemed correct. The answer elevated him to $10,800, even though McFerrin remained in the lead with $15,500. After this, McFerrin chose twice to answer from the same category, which many fans criticized as it reduced his opportunity of detecting a DD.

Chris D'Angelo playing in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Chris D'Angelo playing in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

DD gods blessed D'Angelo again, as he detected another one on clue 24. At this point, the content manager had  $13,600 to his name, while McFerrin led the pack with $19,500. To get closer, D'Angelo zeroed in on a wager of $3,600. The DD belonged to the category, 'The Glorious First of June,' and its clue read, "1533: No. 2 in a series, she's crowned Queen of England, briefly." The returning champion answered, "Who is Lady Jane Grey?" which was judged wrong. The correct answer was, "Who is Anne Boleyn?" The mistake brought D'Angelo down to $10,000.

Heading into the 'Final Jeopardy,' (FJ) McFerrin was at the top with $20,700, while D'Angelo had $11,200, and Bell had $10,200. This meant that it all came down to 'FJ,' which was from the category, 'Idioms & Expressions.' The clue read, "In the 1830s, cities on the Mississippi banned cardsharps, creating more of these, now meaning one who takes big risks." The correct answer was, "What are riverboat gamblers?" FJ turned out to be a triple stumper. Bell and D'Angelo wanted to go for the win and bet their entire prize money, bringing them down to $0. McFerrin bet $1,701, which reduced him to $18,999, but secured his win. D'Angelo may not have equalled Anne's streak, but he did complete his two-decade-old dream in some fashion and walked away with a whopping $194,201. McFerrin will return on Tuesday to defend his title. 'Jeopardy!' is a syndicated show streaming on Peacock and Hulu. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who is ‘Calabasas Confidential’s cast dating? Inside reality show’s messiest relationships
REALITY TV

Who is ‘Calabasas Confidential’s cast dating? Inside reality show’s messiest relationships

The cast of ‘Calabasas Confidential’ spent the season nursing broken hearts and embarking on new romantic adventures.
31 minutes ago
‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ sees Sumit compare Jenny to his mom during heated argument as tensions boil over
90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT

‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ sees Sumit compare Jenny to his mom during heated argument as tensions boil over

Sumit and Jenny got into an argument after meeting their fellow cast members on the first night
44 minutes ago
'Love Island' USA Season 8 Islander sparks comparisons to iconic 'Euphoria' character and fans expect chaos
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

'Love Island' USA Season 8 Islander sparks comparisons to iconic 'Euphoria' character and fans expect chaos

Kenzie, a nurse from Kennesaw, Georgia, will appear on 'Love Island' USA Season 8 when it premieres on June 2
2 hours ago
How to watch ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8? Check out the premiere date, streaming details, and more
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

How to watch ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8? Check out the premiere date, streaming details, and more

‘Vanderpump Rules’ favorite Ariana Madix will return to guide the cast through recouplings, unexpected arrivals, vote-outs, and more
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think one 'wild' decision may have cost this contestant a shot at BMW
WHEEL OF FORTUNE

'Wheel of Fortune' fans think one 'wild' decision may have cost this contestant a shot at BMW

During the May 29 episode, 'Wheel of Fortune' fans blasted a contestant for not guessing letters when they could have gotten more money
3 hours ago
‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 18 Recap: Ben and Joao clash as charter drama escalates in finale
BELOW DECK (2013)

‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 18 Recap: Ben and Joao clash as charter drama escalates in finale

After an intense argument with Joao, the Captain intervened and told the HODs to work together for their final charter.
5 hours ago
‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 drops game-changing twist that will give contestants ultimate second chance
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 drops game-changing twist that will give contestants ultimate second chance

‘America’s Got Talent’ introduces ‘Judge’s Callback’ twist for its momentous Season 21.
22 hours ago
Why did Heidi Klum quit ‘America’s Got Talent’? Here’s what we know about her Season 21 return
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Why did Heidi Klum quit ‘America’s Got Talent’? Here’s what we know about her Season 21 return

Heidi Klum parted ways with AGT after Season 19 for a variety of reasons, with the show hoping that one day their "paths will cross."
23 hours ago
14-year-old earns Simon Cowell’s first Golden Buzzer after soulful ‘AGT’ Season 21 audition
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

14-year-old earns Simon Cowell’s first Golden Buzzer after soulful ‘AGT’ Season 21 audition

At the end of the performance, the studio audience and the judges gave Lai Noelle a standing ovation
1 day ago
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Episode 4 Recap: Debby and Mido explode in fight while Paula and Thomas reach breaking point
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Episode 4 Recap: Debby and Mido explode in fight while Paula and Thomas reach breaking point

Tension grew between Debby and Mido over capturing a video, while Paula and Thomas also got into an argument over his apartment.
1 day ago