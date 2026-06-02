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'Wheel of Fortune' fans think one 'wild' decision may have cost this contestant a shot at BMW

During the May 29 episode, 'Wheel of Fortune' fans blasted a contestant for not guessing letters when they could have gotten more money
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A screenshot from 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
A screenshot from 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The May 29 episode of 'Wheel of Fortune' caused a huge uproar amongst fans. The contestants who participated in Saturday's game were Rainey Dorbor, from Tempe, Arizona; Amanda Schlefman, from St. Petersburg, Florida; and Ryan Robinson, from Michigan City, Indiana. It was scary moments galore in this episode, with several penalties in the mystery round, two cut-null cycles, a $0 Prize Puzzle, and more. But none came close to Dorbor's wild decision in the "Bon Appétit" puzzle round. Fans of the show were aghast that the southern Belle decided to be conservative in her approach and lose out on a BMW. 

Still of 'Wheel of Fortune' set (Image Source: Facebook | Wheel of Fortune)
Still of 'Wheel of Fortune' set (Image Source: Facebook | Wheel of Fortune)

The round was pretty interesting, with a lot of twists and bankruptcies. Schlefman started the proceedings by landing on bankrupt, which cost her wildcard. Thereafter, Dorbor landed on Mystery Wedge after her spin. The Arizona native picked it up, but fate was not in her favor, and she went bankrupt. It was clear that the term had plenty of letters that were not in the crossword puzzle. So the way to go was either by guessing or spinning the wheel. Schlefman successfully guessed many letters before passing the turn to Dorbor, with a wrong step. Dorbor did not pass up the opportunity and gave consecutive correct answers. 

Dorbor gave the correct answer "Dune, Nibble, Gulp, Gobble" with four letters left on the board. The victory took her winnings to $3,750. Fans pointed out that the four letters left on the puzzle were the four Bs. If Dorbor had called it and spun the wheel, there was a chance she would have walked out of the studio that day with a BMW. The only downside was that she could have landed on bankrupt, wiping out everything she had earned by that point. "Rainey not spinning again for the 4 Bs was WILD. It was worth the bankrupt risk IMO," u/huntashakween stated in a Reddit thread about the episode. 

The game's next round was 'Prize Puzzle.' Robinson came out as the winner after solving the term "Pack A Portable Power Bank." It pushed the Indiana native to lead with $9,749 and a trip to Costa Rica. Robinson also ended up as the victor of two of three triple-toss-ups. Dorbor was the winner of the third one. However, the final puzzle went in Schlefman's favor. The game ended with Robinson in the lead with $13,749, followed by Dorbor at $5,750 and Schlefman dead last at $4,450. As a winner, Robinson was given the chance to win a BMW Z4. For this bonus puzzle, Robinson brought his husband on stage for help. The Indiana native was not able to guess 'Child Prodigy' and missed out on the grand prize. 'Wheel of Fortune' airs Monday to Friday on local ABC, CBS, NBC, or FOX affiliates and streams the next day on Hulu

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