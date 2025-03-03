Aubrey Plaza admits to giving herself hickeys in bizarre 'Conan' interview: "I've been hormonal..."

A resurfaced 'Conan' clip proves once again that no one does weird humor better than Aubrey Plaza

Notorious for her dark and twisted humor, Aubrey Plaza has a talent for turning casual conversations into unforgettable moments. In one such instance during her interview with Conan O’Brien, Plaza effortlessly transformed a straightforward conversation into an awkwardly hilarious exchange. In true Plaza style, she threw out a remark so unexpected that even O'Brien was left speechless, creating yet another iconic moment.

Aubrey Plaza attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series 'The White Lotus' at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

During her 2015 appearance in 'Conan', Plaza had a quirky exchange with O'Brien when the host asked what she had been up to since 'Parks and Recreation ended'. "What are you up to now? What are you doing? Are you relaxing? Are you working? What are you doing?" Conan asked. To which Aubrey responded, "I am, you know, just keeping it chill." Conan playfully told Plaza, "I don't understand your street lingo," to which she admitted, "I don't know. I'm working. I don't know. I've just been in a really weird mental state lately." Curious, Conan asked, "You've been in a weird mental state?"

Aubrey then revealed, "Yeah, I keep finding these bites all over my body. Like that one. And I don't know where they're coming from." The conversation took an interesting turn when O'Brien suggested seeing a doctor for bite marks; Plaza dismissed it, saying, "I think it's a spiritual problem more than anything." Pressed on how, she explained, "Well, I don't know. I feel like if it's not a physical thing, it's like an evil manifestation of spirits that are...spirits, karma... karmic-related. I don't know." She then admitted, "I also gave myself two hickeys on my arm."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Coco Podcasts (@teamcocopodcasts)

Confused, Conan asked, "How did you—how did you do that?" Plaza bluntly answered, "I sucked on my arm." O'Brien, momentarily speechless, simply responded, "Oh." As if things couldn't get weirder, Plaza added, "And I've been really hormonal lately, and I caught myself yesterday singing a song out loud that goes, ‘Kill, kill, kill, die, die…'"

Viewers were in awe of Plaza's deadpan humor and shared their two cents under the YouTube video posted by Team Coco. A comment reads, "She seems more comfortable on conan's show then other talk shows," while another stated, "Aubrey's definition of keeping it chill: rub the mysterious spiritual issue bites that appear on her and sing serial killer type songs outloud." A comment read, "Aubrey seriously has one of the coolest, most distinctive sense of humor of anyone Conan has had on as a guest, love it!."

In a similar vein, a comment read, "Conan and Aubrey Plaza have such different humor he can't even joke. He just lets her do her thing." A fan also said, "Conan with the "Why would you ever expect me to laugh at that" laugh at the end, which I think makes it funnier to her." One more YouTube user pointed out, "Aubrey Plaza is the only talk-show guest who could even make the Joker start to get weirded out."

On another occasion, during an interview with David Letterman, Plaza was asked about her siblings, to which she truthfully stated that she had two sisters, as per The Things. She mentioned that they had no interest in acting, with one pursuing Environmental Design. However, when discussing if her sisters were interested in her occupation, Plaza began making things up. Eventually, she admitted to lying, prompting Letterman to humorously question if she even had sisters at all. Playing along, Plaza jokingly claimed she had lied about that too. The exchange ended with Letterman’s hilarious remark, "Is something wrong with you?" churning out huge laughter from the audience.