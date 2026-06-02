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'Love Island' USA Season 8 Islander sparks comparisons to iconic 'Euphoria' character and fans expect chaos

Kenzie, a nurse from Kennesaw, Georgia, will appear on 'Love Island' USA Season 8 when it premieres on June 2
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
'Love Island' USA Season 8 contestant Kenzie (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)
'Love Island' USA Season 8 contestant Kenzie (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

The much-awaited 'Love Island' USA Season 8 premiere is just around the corner, with the dating show set to return on June 2, 2026. The latest cast reveal sparked buzz among fans, with a few singles already becoming the talk of the town. One of the cast members currently in the spotlight is Kenzie, who fans are comparing to Cassie from the popular HBO show ‘Euphoria’. Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassandra “Cassie” Jacobs, has been a prominent character from the show's run. The striking resemblance between the duo has sparked excitement among fans, who are wondering if the islander will bring Cassie's chaotic energy to the villa.

'Love Island' USA Season 8 contestant Kenzie (Image Source: Instagram | @kenzieannis)
'Love Island' USA Season 8 contestant Kenzie (Image Source: Instagram | @kenzieannis)

Peacock gave viewers a glimpse into the cast members' lives through a video in which Kenzie reflected on the kind of relationship she is looking for. “I really do feel like I’m this big lovergirl inside. My parents are still in love, and it’s beautiful how their marriage has grown. It’s been 30 years. I want that kind of love.” She recalled having been in love once, but added that she has been single for 1.5 years. “I’m so starving for some boys. I’m getting hot,” she added. Her energy and excitement reminded viewers of Cassie, and an X user wrote, “I thought cassie from euphoria went on love island in the finale for a second wtf.”

One fan wrote, “What is Cassie doing on love island,” while another added, "Kenzie gives me Cassie vibes." One individual didn't seem on board with Kenzie and wrote on X, “Kenzie looks like if Cassie from Euphoria went on Love Island! She’s as crazy as Cassie! She looks like Sydney Sweeney! She’s gonna be a hot mess on the show doing splits all over the guys in The Villa! I’m hoping that she gets dumped from the Island quickly! I’m voting her out!” “Kenzie about to become the Cassie of the season and I'm living for it let's create mess,” another individual noted, looking forward to the drama.

A still from the sets of the show (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)
A still from the set of the show (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

In the clip shared by the streamer, Kenzie expressed her excitement about the show. She noted, “I’m so amazing. I feel all of this excitement in my veins like it’s pumping.” Her introduction also featured a few screams, setting the stage for an energetic atmosphere in the villa. “I’m Kenzie. I’m 24. I’m a nurse from Kennesaw, Georgia. I literally just graduated the day before getting here at Kennesaw State University. Yes, I graduated from their nursing school.” In addition to being a recent graduate, Kenzie is also a nanny. “These two little cute girls…I eat them up. I love them. They’re just cute little babies, you know,” she added. Kenzie also opened up about her interest and love for dancing: “I used to be a competitive dancer. So every morning, I wake up… literally do my split.” Soon, fans will witness Kenzie entering the villa with the rest of the singles as she looks for a romantic connection.

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