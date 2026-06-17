‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 13: Dramatic recoupling shakes villa as old connections resurface

In a dramatic recoupling, islanders were asked to write letters to the person they wanted to couple up with.

The latest ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 13 featured the recoupling ceremony. For that, islanders were asked to write love letters to whom they wanted to be coupled up with. To navigate the recoupling ceremony, show host Ariana Madix arrived and announced, “You then secretly posted that love letter into a mailbox. The mail has been delivered, and tonight all will be revealed.” Before the recoupling, the existing couples were: Kayda-Zach, Melanie-Corbin, Trinity-Bryce, Jen-Gabriel, Sol-Sincere, Kenzie-Caleb, and Aniya-KC. Soon, Ariana asked everyone to stand beside their own mailboxes. “Inside could be a love letter addressed to you or absolutely nothing. In your current couple, you will both open your mailboxes. If you have mail, you’ll read it out loud.” She added, “Once you’ve read your mail, you’ll reveal who it’s from. If a boy and a girl both have written love letters to each other, you’ll be coupled up. But if your mailbox is empty, you’ll become single.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 13 featuring the host Ariana Madix (Image Source: @Peacock)

During the recoupling ceremony, Trinity and Bryce were up first. The two had been together since the beginning and have been a couple ever since. Both of them wrote letters to each other and were coupled up. Jen and Gabriel were the next couple. The two were coupled up after America’s vote put them together. Since the two also wrote letters to each other, they were still a couple. Next up was Aniya and KC. “You two became a couple on the first night as default. Let’s see if that journey continues,” mentioned Ariana. The two also wrote letters to each other and got back together. The next couple was Kayda and Zach. The two recently spent time at a hideaway together and have been coupled up since Kayda arrived as a bombshell in the villa. His letter mentioned that he was looking forward to spending time with Kayda in the outside world. Kayda wrote to Zach, and as a result, the two were coupled up together.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 13 featuring female islanders at the recoupling ceremony (Image Source: @Peacock)

The next ones were Kenzie and Caleb. Surprisingly, Kenzie received two letters. The first letter was from Caleb, and the second from Corbin, who wrote that, since America’s vote had broken them apart, he realized he didn’t want to give up on their connection. Kenzie’s current partner, Caleb, had an empty mailbox. The next couple was Melanie and Corbin. “Corbin, you’re currently coupled up with Melanie, but you wrote a letter to Kenzie. Let’s see what’s in your mailbox,” announced Ariana. Corbin received a letter from Kenzie. Since both had letters from each other, Corbin and Kenzie were coupled up, while Caleb was left single. Lastly, three islanders had yet to reveal their letters: Melanie, Sincere, and Sol. Sincere received two letters. The first one was from Sol, while the other was from Melanie. Later, when Sol opened her mailbox, it was empty. She shared that she was disappointed, but she had “kind of an inkling” about it.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 13 featuring Corbin and Caleb at the recoupling ceremony (Image Source: @Peacock)

Melanie was the last one to open her mailbox. Hers was from Sincere. As a result, the two were coupled up. Ariana asked two single islanders, Sol and Caleb, to come forward. She told them that the two were a couple, since both were single. The host told them to “take a chance” with each other. The new couples at the end of the latest recoupling ceremony were: Trinity-Bryce, Jen-Gabriel, Aniya-KC, Kayda-Zach, Kenzie-Corbin, Melanie-Sincere, and Sol-Caleb. Ariana told the islanders to cherish every moment together. The latest episode ended with a tribute card to James Barker. Additionally, the narrator asked viewers to vote for their favorite couple ahead of the upcoming vote, which will be revealed on Thursday night.