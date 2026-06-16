Who was James Barker? ‘Love Island’ to honor team member who tragically died during Season 8 filming in Fiji

‘Love Island’ USA will honor one of its key team members during Tuesday's episode of the show

‘Love Island’ USA executive producer James Barker, 40, died while filming for the popular dating show. According to NBC News, he passed away last week due to an “unexpected medical emergency.” As shared in a statement shared with the publication, the reality show will honor Barker during the June 16 episode. He started working on the Peacock show in 2020 and was initially a story producer before being promoted to executive producer, a role he held for the past three seasons. He also oversaw post-production and the show's soundtrack. The streamer’s statement mentioned, “James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock. He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent, and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him."

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featuring the first coupling ceremony (Image Source: Peacock)

Back in 2011, Barker worked at Leftfield Pictures and began his career in television. He worked as a producer and was associated with shows including ‘Counting Cars’, ‘Pawn Stars’, ‘Forged in Fire’, and more. He later worked on ‘Queer Eye’ as a producer, after which he began his journey on the dating reality show, ‘Love Island’ USA. During his time in the industry, he worked with multiple production houses, including Sharp Entertainment, Kinetic Content, Scout Productions, and more. Just a few days ago, James Barker shared a post on Instagram about the much-loved ongoing season of the Peacock show. He wrote: “We come to Fiji for magic. We come to @loveislandusa to laugh, to cry, to care. Our islanders feel like the best part of us, and stories feel perfect and powerful… because here… they are. Hope you’re all enjoying the new season brought to you by a huge squad of brilliant people.”

James’ partner, Adam Roth, spoke to NBC News and opened up about the duo's life together. “James was the absolute light and love of my life. He brought joy and brilliance to everything he touched,” shared Adam. The two lived together in Brooklyn, New York, and have been together for over four years. On January 27, 2026, the duo celebrated the purchase of their condo via Instagram.

(L) Adam Roth with James Barker (R) (Image Source: Instagram | @adamroth212)

Recalling Barker’s love and admiration for art and artists, Adam shared, “James was such a champion of the community of young music artists he was able to introduce to audiences on Love Island.” The two also met at a Billie Eilish concert, and Adam mentioned, “Live music was a constant in our relationship.” Reflecting on their time together, Adam noted that Barker’s loss was unimaginable, saying, "While it was not enough, I am so thankful for the time we had and the memories we made together.”