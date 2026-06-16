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‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 is set to bring Casa Amor drama to theaters - here's how you can watch the special

Casa Amor adds a twist to the show every season, as the existing couples are separated and given a chance to explore their options
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 19 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Love Island' USA (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from 'Love Island' USA (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

'Love Island USA' has, to date, dominated small screens and streaming services with its drama and chaos. The popular show is now set to take the big screen by storm. Peacock recently announced that the dating show's highly anticipated Casa Amor twist will be made available in select theaters. According to the statement, the two-hour Casa Amor special will screen in 28 theaters across the country on June 22 at 9 p.m. ET. To reserve seats, fans can book a concession voucher through Fandango. "This event marks Love Island USA's bombshell big screen debut, providing the first-ever opportunity to witness the twists, tests, and unforgettable recouplings in real-time on a theatrical scale," Peacock's statement added. The announcement also listed the theaters where the Casa Amor event will be available to enjoy. 

Cast of 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock | Ben Symons)
Cast of 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock | Ben Symons)

For those unaware, Casa Amor is an event that occurs every season as the existing couples are separated. Either the boys stay in the villa, and the girls are sent away, or vice versa. In their new setups, fresh bombshells are introduced. The objective is to allow the original cast members to explore their options away from their partners. At the end, the original guys and girls are asked to make a choice. They can either return to their original partner or start a new connection. Since being introduced in the US version of the show during its sophomore installment, each season producers have added a unique twist to the event to spice things up. 

In Season 7, during the recoupling event, everyone was asked to write the name of the person they wanted to couple up with. The duo who wrote each other's names was saved, while the ones who did not write each other's names were dumped. Currently, the villa consists of seven couples: Melanie and Corbin, Gabriel and Jen, Aniya and KC, Sincere and Sol, Zach and Kayda, Trinity and Bryce, and Kenzie and Caleb. Apart from Trinity and Bryce, and Zach and Kayda, all the other couples are either on shaky ground or very new, which makes Casa Amor a perfectly timed opportunity for these contestants to explore. 

Cast of 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock | Ben Symons)
Cast of 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Ben Symons)

The show's move to the big screen is unsurprising, as it has reached new heights with its ongoing season. As per NBCUniversal, the first few episodes were viewed for a whopping 824M minutes, which is miles ahead of Season 7. 'Love Island USA' airs new episodes daily except on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

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