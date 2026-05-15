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What happened to Jimmy Presnell on 'Perfect Match' Season 4? 'Love is Blind' star sparks villa romance

After exploring his connection with fellow singles, Jimmy coupled up with a 'Vanderpump Rules' star on the show
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 21 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Jimmy Presnell (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Jimmy Presnell (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

'Perfect Match' Season 4 saw ‘Love is Blind’ star Jimmy Presnell enter the villa to find a connection. Fans have been curious to see if he ends up getting into a relationship with a fellow female contestant. Since the first game in Episode 1, Play Your Cards Right, he seems interested in 'Vanderpump Rules' star Ally Lewber. During the game, she chose to kiss him and another contestant, Chris. Later, Jimmy and Ally got to know each other better after a private conversation. The two spoke about their love for cats, astrology, and other things. Jimmy believed Ally had “really good energy,” and she found him cute.

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Jimmy Presnell and Ally Lewber (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Jimmy Presnell and Ally Lewber (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

During one of his private confessionals, the ‘Love is Blind’ star reflected on his past and opened up about his previous relationships. “My exes would probably describe me as someone who has eyes for other women. But for anybody that thinks I’m a bad guy, I just want to say I’ve put a ton of work into myself the last year, and I feel I’m in a better position to show up better for my next person,” he confessed. Further on the dating show, Jimmy explored his connection with Natalie. But after talking to a few other female participants, he decided to couple up with Ally by the end of the first day. Ally admitted to him that she could be herself around him, and he later noted, “Ally is an absolute loose cannon, so she keeps me on my toes. I’m kind of into that, but also kind of like scares me a little bit, so I would be doing myself a disservice if I didn’t go try to spit some game.”

A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Ally Lewber (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from 'Perfect Match' Season 4 featuring Ally Lewber (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

The reality show also featured a few new singles entering the villa, but Episode 3 saw Ally and Jimmy choose each other again. The two played various exciting games and compatibility challenges during their time on ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4. As the show progressed, Jimmy and Ally decided to stay together and explore their connection as they chose each other every night. Episodes 6 and 7, set to release on May 20, will reveal what the future holds for the duo, who have garnered a significant fan base since the season's premiere. Additionally, Jimmy has been making headlines since he revealed his glow-up on social media before appearing on the show. He spoke about his “very expensive hair transplant,” via TikTok, and also sheds light on his wellness journey through confessionals.

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