Bravo reveals major renewals as 'Summer House', 'RHONJ', 'RHONY' and more set to return with fresh drama

Upcoming new series lineup, renewed shows, including The Real Housewives franchise, and exciting cast updates were announced by Bravo.

Bravo fans are in for a treat as NBCUniversal revealed much-awaited updates for many fan-favorite shows. On May 11, in New York City, fans witnessed the Upfronts presentation featuring major lineup renewals, summer premieres, and a few newly announced shows. The returning shows that have gotten a renewal update include ‘Summer House’, ‘Below Deck Down Under’, ‘RHORI’, ‘RHOSLC’, ‘Married to Medicine’, ‘Southern Charm’, ‘The Valley: Persian Style’, ‘Top Chef’, and ‘Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.’ Along with that, ‘RHOP’ Season 11 (The Real Housewives of Potomac) and its cast member details were also announced at the presentation. Read further to know more about the renewal, cast updates, and returning show updates.

'Summer House' Season 10 Cast Members (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Kareem Black)

Two of the Bravo shows from the ‘Below Deck’ franchise were picked up for a new season. This includes ‘Below Deck’ for upcoming Season 13 and ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ for Season 11. For the latter, fan-favorite duo Aesha Scott and Captain Sandy will return to the screens on Monday, June 8. For ‘RHOP’ Season 11, Bravo revealed the cast members, including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Stacey Rusch, Tia Glover, and Wendy Osefo. Viewers will also see Robyn Dixon in a ‘Friend-of’ capacity. Along with that, ‘RHONJ’ (Real Housewives of New Jersey) is also set to return with its Season 15. It will feature long-time cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania’s return.

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby (Image Source: Instagram | @ashleyboalchdarby)

Another Housewives franchise, ‘RHONY’ (The Real Housewives of New York City), is also set to return with its Season 16. For that, confirmed cast members include Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, and Jessel Taank. Interestingly, Carole Radziwill is also set to return in ‘Friend-of’ capacity. For the current Spring 2026 lineup of shows, fans can stream the latest episodes of their favorite shows, including ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4, ‘Summer House’ Season 10, ‘Top Chef’ Season 23, ‘The Valley’ Season 3, ‘Southern Hospitality’ Season 4, ‘RHOA’ Season 17, and ‘RHORI’ Season 1.

🚨BRAVO BREAKING NEWS: RETURNING SHOWS🚨

🐚RHORI S2

🏡The Valley: Persian Style S2

🔄Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition S2

⚓️BDDU S5

🩺M2M S13

💚Southern Charm S12

☀️Summer House S11

❄️RHOSLC S7

🔪Top Chef S24

⚓️Below Deck S13

🌸RHOP S11

🍎RHONY S16

🍝RHONJ S15

🎤WWHL S24 — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2026

Among highly awaited shows for Summer 2026, fans will witness the following premiers: ‘Next Gen NYC’ Season 2 (June 24), ‘In The City’ Season 1 (May 19), ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 (June 8), ‘RHOC’ Season 20 (July 9), ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th’ (August 9), and ‘The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys’ Season 3 (June 15.) Furthermore, the Las Culturistas Culture Awards will air on June 17. Bravo also announced an upcoming new series, including a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ spin-off, titled ‘Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas.’ Another new series titled ‘Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives’ has also been given the green light. However, Bravo noted that it was a working title, featuring “a group of women in the heart of Texas Hill Country.”