'Below Deck Med' Season 9: 5 reasons Joe Bradley is biggest villain amid love triangle drama

'Below Deck Med' star Joe Bradley has been playing with the feelings of stews Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich

ATHENS, GREECE: Joe Bradley exhibited villainous behavior throughout 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9. His involvement in a tumultuous love triangle with Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich created significant drama among the crew. After spending the season juggling his relationships with both women, it became evident that Joe, the lead deckhand, was the primary antagonist of Season 9. The dramatic love triangle involving Elena, Bri, and Joe aboard the mega-yacht Mustique has not gone unnoticed by their colleagues, who are now starting to weigh in with their opinions.

In the recent episode, Gael Cameron shared her perspective on the unfolding situation after witnessing Joe explain to Nathan Gallagher why he declined a date with Elena, despite having initially agreed. While snacking on chips, Gael conveyed her thoughts through expressive facial reactions before heading to Ellie's bunk for a deeper conversation. Gael asked Elena if she was okay, and she replied that she was. "I'm numb to everything at this point. It's like the first time I've invited somebody on a date and he just shuts me down. [ ... ] I'm like, bro. We're just having a drink and talking. It's not that serious," Elena said. After observing the situation from an outside perspective, Gael formed an opinion. "Joe is being a little bit of a dick. He is choosing what he wants when he wants it without considering how it affects the girls. It's just not nice anymore, so I'm losing respect for Joe in that sense," Gael shared in a confessional.

'Below Deck Med' star Joe Bradley misled both Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich

Joe's most villainous trait in 'Below Deck Med' season 9 stems from his involvement in a complicated love triangle with Elena and Bri. At the season's outset, both stews found him attractive and showed interest. Bri ended up hooking up with Joe in the hot tub first, even though Elena had already expressed her desire for a boatmance with him. After discovering their hook-up, Elena began treating Bri differently and used her position as a second stew to foster a toxic work environment.

Joe was aware that both Elena and Bri were interested in him and enjoyed the attention they provided. He openly stated that he wouldn’t choose between the two, a remark that came off as inconsiderate, especially on camera. The rivalry between Elena and Bri intensified due to their shared interest in Joe, who remained indifferent about which of them he became intimate with. Joe did not take responsibility for their conflict and only fueled it by continuing to flirt with and hook up with both women, fully aware of their feelings.

'Below Deck Med' star Joe Bradley made an inappropriate song about their love triangle

Joe, a deckhand with a passion for performing, created an awkward moment on 'Below Deck Med' Season 9 by singing a cringe-worthy song about the stews. Later in the season, while Elena was busy setting up a pillow fort, Joe was supposed to be singing for the guests.

Unaware that Elena was in the room, Joe sang about his love triangle with Elena and Bri to Iain and Nathan, asking, "Who's it going to be?" Ellie responded with a sarcastic "Nice song," catching Joe off guard. In his confessional, Joe seemed regretful, likely because he got caught. He apologized to Elena during the crew's day off, but his actions still came off as immature. Joe was trying to dramatize his love triangle for the cameras but was humbled by Elena's reaction.

'Below Deck Med' star Joe Bradley caused a feud between Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich

Elena and Bri's conflict began because of Joe, the lead deckhand. Entering the season with hopes of making friends and improving his skills, Joe quickly caught the attention of the stews, who found him attractive.

Boatmances are common in 'Below Deck', and Joe likely felt flattered by the attention from two women. Although he mishandled his relationships, he performed well as a deckhand. Captain Sandy saw no reason to dismiss him based on his work performance, though he could have managed his issues more effectively.

'Below Deck Med' deckhand Joe Bradley made shady remarks about bosun Iain Maclean

Joe made negative comments about Bosun Iain Maclean, who had appointed him as his right-hand man shortly after they first met, bypassing the usual promotion process for existing deckhands. This decision did not sit well with Captain Sandy.

Over the season, Iain made several mistakes, often leaving the deck team to manage tasks like setting up beach activities and organizing games for guests on their own. Despite his elevated position, Joe's negativity toward Iain cast a shadow on his image.

'Below Deck Med' star Joe Bradley seemingly gets cozy with new stew Carrie O’Neill

It's uncertain how Joe's romantic entanglement with Elena and Bri will unfold, but the season still has much to offer. The mid-season trailer revealed that Carrie O’Neill would be joining as a new stew. For most of Season 9, Aesha, Elena, and Bri managed without additional help due to a leak in one of Mustique's cabins. When Captain Sandy Yawn proposed adding another stew, the chief stew eagerly agreed.

Carrie is expected to provide significant help to the interior team, but the trailer hints that she may bring more drama. Given Joe's previous issues with the interior department, it looks like he becomes involved with Carrie, potentially escalating tensions further.

The trailer shows the new stew and lead deckhand getting cozy after a night out, openly flirting in front of the crew. Elena and Bri had a rocky start after the third stew's encounter with Joe, so their reactions to his involvement with another stew are unpredictable. If Joe pursues a relationship with Carrie, it would mean he's had romantic ties with all the stews except Aesha.

