Is Ciara Miller leaving ‘Summer House’? Bravo star joins ‘Love Island’ but there's a tiny twist

Ciara Miller has been at the epicenter of a recent scandal involving herself, her ex, West Wilson, and her best friend, Amanda Batula.

The 'Love Island USA' universe is adding a bombshell to its horizon as Ciara Miller has been confirmed to co-host the reality television show's companion series 'Aftersun.' Still riding on the waves of her successful appearance on 'Summer House,' Miller will be joined by Tefi Pessoa as the two host the Peacock dating series together. Miller is no stranger to hosting, having considerable experience with prominent red-carpet events. Notably, she was also a commentator, covering the most recent Met Gala on behalf of E!

Ciara Miller posing for the camera (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @ciaramiller___)

The 30-year-old has been a familiar face on 'Summer House' since joining the show in its fifth season. The reality television personality and nurse has also been recently confirmed as a part of the cast of the upcoming 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 35, which will also feature 'The Traitors US' star and former 'Aftersun' host Maura Higgins. As Miller gears up to host 'Aftersun,' it is unclear whether she will return for the upcoming Season 11 of 'Summer House.' Judging by previous production schedules, the 11th installment is expected to commence filming sometime around the July 4 weekend and continue through Labor Day in September.

Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula appear together on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 22 Episode 47. (Image Source: Bravo | Charles Sykes)

On the other hand, 'Love Island USA' Season 8 will drop on June 2, and is poised to air new episodes through mid-July. Miller's decision to join 'Aftersun' was particularly noticed by fans, who took to their X profiles to express themselves. One user wrote, "If she was smart, she would leave ,& never look back," while another user asked, "Wait isn’t she in DWTS too?? Booked & busy but how will she juggle everything?" A third user remarked, "Ciara is the show she’s bigger then summer house and believe me them ratings are gonna go down without her."

Elsewhere, Miller has been at the epicenter of the ongoing scandal involving her ex, West Wilson, and her best friend, Amanda Batula. Both Batula and Wilson recently released a statement claiming they are in a relationship. The revelation was particularly hard-hitting for Miller, who felt blindsided by both her ex-partner and her best friend. "It was never our intention to purposely hide anything," read the joint statement that was released on March 31. The statement further continued, "Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it." Furthermore, Miller also accused Wilson of sleeping with 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' alum Jennifer Fessler.

Ariana Madix taking a mirror selfie (Image Source: Instagram/ @arianamadix)

Ariana Madix will return to host the upcoming installment of 'Love Island USA'. In a bizarre resemblance, both Madix and Miller now seem to mirror each other's relationships gone wrong. Madix was at the center of the erstwhile 'Scandoval' incident, and both she and Miller were betrayed by their best friends and partners. That isn't all, however, since both Miller and Madix went on to feature in 'Dancing With The Stars' and eventually returned to the 'Love Island USA' universe as hosts. 'Love Island USA' is produced by ITV America and is exclusively available on Peacock.