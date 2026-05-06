‘Summer House’ 10 Episode 14 Recap: Kyle lashes out at Amanda after Lindsay questions his career choices

Lindsay grilled Kyle about not including Amanda while making decisions about his career

‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 14 started with Bailey’s anniversary party. Lindsay talked to Amanda about Carl’s mother, Sharon, as she reflected on their relationship and recalled seeing her at Carl’s Soft Bar’s soft launch. Lindsay spoke about how she felt as if she was “bombarded” by Sharon. Later, Jesse took the group to a Sunrise Day Camp at the beach, where the group played various games and also had some private conversations. Mia asked about Amanda’s “weekend alone,” and she responded, “Fabulous…best weekend of my whole life.” She then asked Mia about her and KJ’s double date with Ciara and West. When Mia asked why she didn’t attend, Amanda noted that the last thing she wanted was to go on an “intimate date” with Ciara and West.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 14 featuring Mia and Amanda (Image Source: Bravo)

Mia and Amanda further talked about how happy they were that Ciara and West were friends again. “He needs to be all the way in, and he just can’t f**k with her again,” noted Mia. Amanda shared that she was “skeptical” and “wary” of West. “Ciara’s a very special, incredible person, and like, you need to treat her differently than any other woman in the world,” added Amanda. The rest of the male cast members played games on the beach, while Ciara had a private chat with Kyle, Amanda’s husband. Ciara recalled meeting Amanda, “We met up obviously, right after you guys had couples therapy.” Kyle asked about Amanda's “demeanor,” and Ciara said she was finally happy to open up and share her thoughts with him at therapy.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 14 featuring Kyle and Ciara (Image Source: Bravo)

Further, Ciara said, “You guys live together. You used to work together. But the office is right next door. And I’m like, ‘Would it be a crazy idea if you guys physically just separated for a month?’” This left Kyle surprised, but Ciara acknowledged that Kyle and Amanda loved each other as she added, “No one’s ever denied that. But like, what is real here is like, how you guys treat each other.” Kyle asked her whether she spoke to Amanda about “separation.” “She said she would be open to that (separation), but she didn’t know if you would be open to that,” responded Ciara. In his private confessional, ‘Summer House’ star Kyle shared that he was shocked. He felt that he and Amanda had been trying to move forward in their relationship, and her discussing their potential separation was “disheartening.”

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 14 featuring the group during "The Lost Supper" (Image Source: Bravo)

Elsewhere in the ‘Summer House’ episode, fans got a glimpse into Lindsay's dinner, which she called "The Lost Supper." Each of the cast members had to share something that they had “lost and found.” “Carl lost me, but then found a bunch of thirsty girls in his DMs,” said Lindsay. KJ opened up about his late brother and the friendships he had found in the group. Later, Ciara and West also spoke about their bond and friendship. However, things got intense when Lindsay talked to Kyle about his not including Amanda while making decisions about his career. “Kyle lost his wedding ring, but he found a DJ career,” said Lindsay. Jesse asked Kyle about his new manager and what his plans were. Lindsay also mentioned that Kyle thought being a DJ was more important than having a family. This resulted in Kyle feeling attacked by the group, and eventually, he swore at Amanda, “F**k you.” This left everyone shocked. “We don’t have a partnership…she doesn’t pull any weight. I’m f**king losing my mind,” he yelled. As he walked out of the house, Carl went after him, followed by a few other cast members. The episode ended on a major cliffhanger as Kyle was seen throwing a can of Loverboy at Carl while others held Carl back.