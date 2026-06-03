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How much do ‘Love Island’ stars make? Inside contestants’ surprising pay structure

The latest season of the dating reality series began on June 2 and features 12 new contestants vying for the top prize.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
An image of one of the couples from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)
An image of one of the couples from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

'Love Island' USA has found 12 new singles in search of romance and moved them to a remote villa in Fiji for the latest season. Hosted by Ariana Madix, Season 8 of the dating reality series premiered on June 2 on Peacock. As viewers watch contestants from different backgrounds go through various rounds of coupling and uncoupling to find their perfect match, they can not help but wonder about one thing. How much do the islanders get paid to leave their regular lives for a few weeks and move into a villa in search of love and companionship? The answer is not straightforward, as networks usually stay tight-lipped about the contestants' salaries. But we can figure out an estimated amount that the contestants earn for their stint on a hit dating reality series.   

Fortunately, we have some idea about the contestants' salaries on 'Love Island UK.' In June 2024, Hello! Magazine disclosed that cast members are "paid around £375 ($500) a week to cover any rent or bills back home. However, the big payout occurs at the end of the series for the lucky couple who are crowned winners." Demi Jones, who appeared on 'Love Island UK' Season 6, openly discussed her salary in a 2024 TikTok video, which has since been deleted. According to BuzzFeed's report, Demi confirmed that contestants do get paid for their time on the show. "Yes, you do get paid to go on the show. I personally got paid £250 ($330) a week. This is obviously to cover all your bills at home because you could have a flat, you could have a car to pay, all the things like that. So obviously, 'Love Island' want to make sure that’s all covered for you so you don't get into any financial difficulties while you're like away on holiday. So, yeah, I got £250 ($330) a week. I don't know if that's the same now, but that's what I got paid when I was on winter 'Love Island,' and obviously, you can make up for any losses if you work hard when you come out."

An image of the 'Love Island' UK star Demi Jones (Image Source: Instagram | @demijones1)
An image of the 'Love Island' UK star Demi Jones (Image Source: Instagram | @demijones1)

In 2024, Business Insider spoke to several talent agents who represent 'Love Island' contestants to get their take on the topic. Viral Nation senior talent agent Toni Rose Goulden stressed that newly-exited cast members have an initial window of roughly two to three weeks to leverage their popularity for maximum profit. She stated that "everyone's going to have their peak and then everyone's going to kind of forget about you." Ericka Mendoza, who manages Season 5 winners Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli, echoed a similar sentiment and said, "It's our job as managers to help them navigate their sudden fame. The transition is all about alignment." Moreover, the founder of Azure Agency, Kennedy Meehan, whose client list includes several 'Love Island' alums, boasted about her clients' earning potential, saying, "Some of our girls, straight out of the Villa, are making $20,000 to $30,000 in a month off of, let's say, five videos. And that's on the lower end." 

What about the host Ariana Madix? She previously had a long stint on another reality series, 'Vanderpump Rules' from 2013 to 2024. Based on her earnings from the Bravo series, it is possible to estimate how much she takes home for her current role. In January 2020, The Hollywood Reporter shared that the main cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' was paid $25,000 per episode, which adds up to $600,000 per season. So, it is safe to assume that Madix is pulling around the same amount or more for her hosting duties on 'Love Island' USA Season 8.

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