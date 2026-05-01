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‘Summer House’ spinoff ‘In The City’ will spotlight Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s relationship drama

A surprise cameo and newly filmed scenes will bring Amanda and West’s off-screen story into focus
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
Amanda Batula and West Wilson in cast announcement poster of 'Summer House' Season 10 (Cover Image Source: Bravo | Photos by Kareem Black)
Amanda Batula and West Wilson in cast announcement poster of 'Summer House' Season 10 (Cover Image Source: Bravo | Photos by Kareem Black)

Bravo is gearing up to roll out something new this spring. ‘In The City’ is set to premiere on May 19, and while it introduces a new group and setting, one storyline is already grabbing attention. At the center of it all is Amanda Batula and her connection with West Wilson. Amanda is part of the main cast of the debut season, but West is not officially listed among the regulars. However, his brief appearance in the trailer didn’t go unnoticed. In fact, that moment was enough to get fans talking, especially since the two have been in the headlines lately. Their interaction in the preview is casual but telling. They meet on a New York sidewalk, where they greet each other as “Mandy” and “cutie” before leaning in for a hug.

What’s interesting is how the show decided to handle the situation. According to Frances Berwick, who oversees unscripted content for Bravo and Peacock, the production team went back and filmed additional material after initial shooting had wrapped. Speaking to The Ankler, Berwick explained that, "In the City, which launches in a couple of weeks, you'll see in the first episode, we have a new scene that we shot with a couple of the cast members." She added, "So, we did pick it up there, but we just didn't feel like that was the right thing to do on Summer House." This decision was taken as both Amanda and West have been in hot water for some time now.

A still from the trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)
A still from the trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Berwick stated, “It does come back to the emotional well-being of the cast members, and we didn’t think that was right. We did take a beat before we covered that. And that was obviously in the reunion last week; as everyone now knows, we taped the reunion last week.” Meanwhile, Amanda and West announced their relationship on March 31, while Season 10 of ‘Summer House’ was still airing.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 12 featuring West and Amanda (Image Source: Bravo)
A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 12 featuring West Wilson and Amanda Batula (Image Source: Bravo | Summer House)

There’s now chatter online that the reunion episode will air shortly after the season finale, possibly on May 26. Whether it will be split into multiple parts hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. Adding fuel to the fire, a leaked audio clip from the reunion has been making the rounds on social media. The recording features Ciara Miller, who previously dated West, confronting Amanda in a heated exchange. In that clip, Ciara doesn’t hold back. At one point, she went as far as calling Amanda out, saying, “You’re a snake in the f*cking grass, and you should honestly just say ‘okay’ because you know you are. You move silent, but you're f*cking deadly.” All of this creates an interesting setup for ‘In The City’.

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