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'The Punisher: One Last Kill': 5 episodes you need to be familiar with before Frank Castle's final run

Ahead of the highly-awaited special, we have just the primer on what to watch before 'The Punisher: One Last Kill' hits screens.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A screenshot of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher in 'The Punisher: One Last Kill' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @disneyplus)
A screenshot of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher in 'The Punisher: One Last Kill' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @disneyplus)

Less than 10 days after the conclusion of 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2, Marvel Studios and Disney have another vigilante on a mission. Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, in his upcoming Disney+ special, 'The Punisher: One Last Kill,' before his guest appearance in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. The R-rated offshoot is set to premiere on the streamer on May 12, and Bernthal had a three-pronged role as an actor, executive producer, and co-writer. Ahead of the highly-awaited special, the buzz has been about the homework that needs to be done ahead of the release, and we have just the primer on what to watch before 'One Last Kill' hits screens.

'Daredevil' Season 2 Episode 3: 'New York's Finest' (2016)

A still of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in 'Daredevil' Season 2 (Image credit: Disney)
A still of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in 'Daredevil' Season 2 (Image Source: Disney)

Perhaps the most iconic line is when Castle gives Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (played by Charlie Cox), a reality check about crime in New York City. “Look around, Red. This city, it stinks. It’s a sewer. It stinks, and it smells like shit, and I can’t get the stink out of my nose. I think that this world, it needs men who are willing to make the hard call.” The rooftop confrontation between the two vigilantes gives an idea of how Castle does not hesitate to rack up the body count when serving his own brand of justice.

'Daredevil' Season 2 Episode 4: 'Penny and Dime' (2016)

(Image credit: Disney)
A still of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in 'Daredevil' Season 2 (Image Source: Disney)

The episode focuses on Castle again as he is hunted down by the Kitchen Irish. In the meantime, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) digs deeper into Castle's files, where details of his trauma and the loss of his family come to light. The highlight of the episode is the gritty action sequence, where the Punisher shows no remorse for people hunting him down.

'The Punisher' Season 1 Episode 3: 'Kandahar' (2017)

A still of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in 'The Punisher' (Image credit: Disney)
A still of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in 'The Punisher' (Image Source: Disney)

This episode serves as the backdrop to Castle's time in the military and how those experiences play a role as he becomes the Punisher. An off-the-books op serves as the central storyline in the episode, while also offering a glimpse of his violent rage.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 1, Episode 4: 'Sic Semper Systema' (2025)

A screenshot of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in 'Daredevil: Born Again' (Image credit: YouTube | Marvel Television)
A screenshot of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in 'Daredevil: Born Again' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Television)

This particular episode witnesses Castle reintroduced in the series amid a plotline centering around corrupt police officers. His character sports a different look as he is seen as a rugged and bearded version. To add, the corrupt cops used the Punisher symbol.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 1, Episode 9: 'Straight to Hell' (2025)

A screenshot of Jon Bernthal as Punisher in 'Daredevil: Born Again' (Image credit: YouTube | Marvel Television)
A screenshot of Jon Bernthal as Punisher in 'Daredevil: Born Again' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Television)

The post-credit scene in this episode shows what happened to Castle. After being captured by Mayor Wilson Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF), he is shown to have escaped from their clutches by tricking the prison guard. ‘One Last Kill’ is likely to pick up after his escape.

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