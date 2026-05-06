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Sadie Sink’s ‘Spider-Man’ character linked to 'Punisher: One Last Kill' as new fan theory emerges

Before facing Spider-Man, the Punisher returns in a Disney+ special, and fans speculate how his story may connect to a mysterious new character
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Sadie Sink in a selfie; Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in a still from 'The Punisher' series (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @sadiesink_ ; (R) @thepunisher)
Sadie Sink in a selfie; Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in a still from 'The Punisher' series (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @sadiesink_ ; (R) @thepunisher)

Before crossing paths with Spider-Man on the big screen, Frank Castle is set to get his own story in a one-hour special titled ‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’, which premieres on May 12 on Disney+. Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, and he’s not just playing an integral role in front of the camera. He also co-wrote the special and serves as an executive producer. Direction comes from Reinaldo Marcus Green. The setup is pretty bleak, even by Punisher standards. Frank is described as a man barely holding himself together. The official description suggests he looks for “answers beyond revenge,” which seems like a long shot given his history. But, things don’t stay quiet for long, and he is “forced back into action.” To understand where he is now, it helps to look at what shaped him in the first place.

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in a still from 'The Punisher' series (Image Source: Instagram | @thepunisher)
Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in a still from 'The Punisher' series (Image Source: Instagram | @thepunisher)

Frank wasn’t always the relentless figure fans know him as. He once had a family life, which changed during a violent incident in Central Park related to a failed operation. His wife Maria, his daughter Lisa, and his son Frank Jr. were killed right in front of him. Frank himself survived a gunshot wound to the head. Later, it became clear the attack was meant to silence him after he discovered wrongdoing connected to people he had trusted during his military service. That moment flipped a switch. What followed was the creation of the Punisher. Over time, he became known as someone who doesn’t stop, doesn’t forgive, and doesn’t forget. That’s the version of Frank Castle most viewers are familiar with, and ‘One Last Kill’ seems ready to push that idea even further.

At the same time, Marvel fans are already thinking ahead. Frank is confirmed to appear in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, which hits theaters on July 31, and naturally, people are trying to connect the dots. How does this Disney+ special lead into the film? A lot of the discussion online focuses on Sadie Sink. Her role in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ movie hasn’t been officially revealed, and people are throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. Some believe she could be playing Firestar, while others are convinced she might appear as a version of Mayday Parker. Then there are theories pointing to Typhoid Mary, Mary Jane, and even Gwen Stacy. The most popular idea right now, though, is that she could be Jean Grey, a powerful figure from the X-Men corner of Marvel. 

Sadie Sink attends the
Sadie Sink attends the 'Stranger Things 5' UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 13, 2025 in London, England (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole)

However, there’s another theory gaining traction, and it ties directly into Frank Castle’s world. Fans have been talking about the possibility that Sink could portray Rachel Cole-Alves. For those unfamiliar, Rachel’s story is just as dark as Frank’s, if not more. Shortly after getting married, her wedding reception is attacked by a group known as the Exchange, leaving her husband dead within hours of their ceremony. That kind of loss pushes her down a similar path, and she eventually crosses paths with the Punisher. What starts as a shared goal of revenge turns into a partnership, with Frank training her to become just as ruthless.

On Reddit, one user analyzed an old set photo featuring Sink and broke down why this idea might make sense. “The main argument for this is the costume detail in the set photo: Sadie is seen wearing military or tactical boots and pants. Since Rachel Cole-Alves is an ex-marine, this tactical look would be a perfect fit for the character,” they wrote. An individual responded, "I saw someone on facebook point out that she is wearing cammo pants which i don't see a character like MJ, Mayday or whoever else wearing, but would maek sense for Rachel." A Reddit user chimed in, "Honestly even though people dont like it, it seems pretty likely. Its the one guess that has made the most sense so far." It’s not confirmed, of course, but fans are connecting the dots based on what little information is out there. If that theory turns out to be true, ‘One Last Kill’ could set up their relationship before both characters appear in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

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