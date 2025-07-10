Taylor Sheridan taught Landman’s composer one lesson that changed everything about Season 2’s score

‘Landman’ composer shed light on what it's like to work with Taylor Sheridan and how he figures out the best within his team.

No matter the Taylor Sheridan project, the storytelling is top-notch and the cast perfectly suited. The score consistently aligns with and enhances the show's mood. From ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1923’ to ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ each series features a powerful score that evokes suspense, drama, and excitement. In contrast, the score of the latest oil drama, 'Landman,' is noticeably more laid-back.

Composer Andrew Lockington explained that it was challenging to navigate themes of danger, tragedy, and romance while still creating a soulful, life-affirming score. As per Slash Film, Lockington incorporated unique instruments such as the Nyckelharpa in the score. In a conversation with series co-creator Christian Wallace on Deadline’s 'The Process,’ Lockington discussed his experience working with Sheridan and his creative approach. Describing Sheridan as “a really good coach on a football team,” Lockington added, “He knows what the players’ strengths are and how they work together, and he can kind of help you realize that you’re self-editing too much.”

Lockington described his work on ‘Landman’ as a new experience, telling the outlet, “Perfection can sometimes be the enemy of creativity. You can sometimes edit out your own best moments, and it’s really about having a great team where you can find the strengths in each other.” Elsewhere in the interview, the music producer added, “It actually stems back to a conversation [Taylor and I] had, just talking about music and life, and the most authentic moments in life that have happened to you.” Talking about the Paramount+ series he did with Sheridan and Wallace, Lockington went on to recall, “I brought up the idea of being at a bonfire party, being a teenager. The party dies down, 10% of the people are still awake, sitting around the fire, and you start having these conversations, contemplating where you fit in the world… It’s very real and very raw, and Taylor and I said, ‘That’s what the music should sound like.'”

As per Deadline, ‘Landman’ presents a surprising yet fitting origin story set in the high-stakes world of oil and gas. The series also explores family dynamics while introducing compelling developments in the geopolitical landscape. These elements were brought to life through the use of guitar and the human voice as an instrument. The Nyckelharpa, despite having no direct ties to the world of ‘Landman,’ resonated deeply with the show's themes, striking at its emotional core.

After the intriguing buildup, ‘Landman’ had gripped its viewers within Season 1; the series is headed for another grand outing. As per Town and Country magazine, the series will return in November 2025, bringing in almost all of its cast, including Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, as well as Demi Moore, James Jordan, and others.